Emergency Lighting Market Size, Growth Trends, Top Players, Application Potential and Forecast to 2027

The Global emergency lighting market is projected to grow at a substantial CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2024

Emergency lighting is the lighting that instantly switches on when the power cuts. Most of the newly constructed houses and offices among others have emergency light installed in it. It has residential, commercial and industrial applications. It is useful in safety precaution during power cuts that helps people to find their way out of a place and prevent accidents.

Market Drivers:

Decreasing selling price of LEDs is boosting the growth of the market

Technological Extension in lighting industry is boosting the market growth

Growing construction industry worldwide is driving the growth of the market

Integration of emergency lighting with esthetic lighting is fuelling the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High Expenditure cost of emergency lighting is restraining the growth of the market

Issues regarding design that may obstruct the esthetic appeal of buildings is hampering the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Emergency Lighting Market

By Offering

Hardware Lights and Luminaries Control system Exit signs

Software

Services Pre-Installation Services Post-Installation Services



By Power-System

Self-Contained Power System

Central Power System

Hybrid Power System

By Battery Type

NI-CD

Ni-MH

LiFepo4

Lead-acid

By Light Source

Fluorescent

LED High-Brightness LED Miniature LED

Incandescent

Induction

Others Hid Cold cathode Halogen lamp



By Application

Residential

Commercial Office lighting Retails malls Hospitality

Industrial

Others Railways Aircraft Ships



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In May, 2018 Acuity Brands, Inc. announced acquisition of IOTA engineering (IOTA). This acquisition will support lighting solutions strategies and extravagant smart building of Acuty Brands as IOTA industry providing superior customer services. IOTA’s products include diode emergency drivers, emergency solutions for fluorescent ballasts and diode retrofits, emergency inverters and emergency lighting controls and accessories enhancing the company’s product portfolio in the market

In July, 2018 Delware County private equity firm acquired Myers Emergency Power Solutions which is a manufacturer of emergency lighting systems. With this acquisition the firm has benefited in terms of cost-saving LED and rise of energy mainly applicable in the field of hospitals, transportation venues and schools, among others. This will further assist the company in showcasing new innovative solutions in the market

Competitive Analysis:

Global emergency lighting market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hybrid train market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global emergency lighting market are OSRAM GmbH, Hubbell, Eaton, Signify Holding, Syska, Daisalux., Zumbtoel Group, ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING, INC. , Schneider Electric, Legrand. Bajaj Electricals Ltd, Zeta Specialist Lighting Ltd, Dialight NVC Lighting Technology Corporation,, Luminous India, Orient Electric, Anchor Electricals Pvt. Ltd, Eveready Industries India Ltd.,Taurac, Fulham,Co Inc., Beghelli S.p.A.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Emergency Lighting report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Emergency Lighting market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of Emergency Lighting market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Emergency Lighting market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Emergency Lighting market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Emergency Lighting market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

