Emergency Cervical Collar Market 2020 Top Key Players are Ambu, Ossur, Thuasne, Bird & Cronin, B.u.W. Schmidt GmbH and Forecast to 2025

Emergency Cervical Collar Market is valued at USD 148.2 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 187.5 Million by 2025 with CAGR of 3.42% over the forecast period.

Market Analysis of Emergency Cervical Collar-

A cervical collar is a medical device used to support a person’s neck. It is also applied by emergency personnel to those who have had traumatic head or neck injuries, and can be used to treat chronic medical conditions. The emergency cervical collar has been routinely used for trauma patients for more than 30 years and is a hallmark of state-of-the-art prehospital trauma care. Most emergency medicine systems (EMS) around the world apply semi-rigid cervical collars routinely to all injured patients with a significant mechanism of injury. It is majorly used for cervical spine immobilization. The concept of cervical spine immobilization was developed as a mechanism to keep the spine in neutral alignment after a suspected injury and to prevent further harm by immobilizing a potentially unstable injury. This practice has been adopted by the American College of Surgeons, which recommends immediate neck immobilization for all trauma patients, since all are considered to be at risk of cervical spine injury. It massively helps in stabilizing an injured person’s cervical area such as the spinal cord and skull, and also prevents the possibility of further injury. Moreover, a cervical support also acts as a remedy for decreasing the chances of spinal damage, paralysis, or even death. It is also used for therapeutic usage and remedy for whiplash.

Global emergency cervical collar market report is segmented on the basis of product, application, end-user and region & country level. Based upon product, global emergency cervical collar market is classified into soft cervical collars and rigid cervical collars. Based upon application, global emergency cervical collar market is divided into cervical radiculopathy, traumatic head or neck injuries, whiplash & therapeutic usage and others. Based on end-user, the emergency cervical collar market is classified into adults and children.

The regions covered in this Emergency Cervical Collar Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of Emergency Cervical Collar is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players–

Some major key players for Global Emergency Cervical Collar Market are Ambu, Ossur, Thuasne, Bird & Cronin, B.u.W. Schmidt GmbH, Red Leaf, Ferno (UK) Limited, Biomatrix, Laerdal Medical, ME.BER., Oscar Boscarol and others.

Increasing Incidences of Cervical spondylitis Coupled with the Changing Lifestyle Drives the Growth of Global Emergency Cervical Collar Market

The major factors driving the growth of global emergency cervical collar market is increasing geriatric population coupled with the rising incidences of cervical disorders, mainly cervical spondylitis. Cervical spondylosis symptoms may appear in persons as young as 30 years but are found most commonly in individuals aged 40-60 years. Radiologic spondylotic changes increase with patient age; 70% of asymptomatic persons older than 70 years have some form of degenerative change in the cervical spine. In addition, increasing cases of road accidents and sports injuries are also fostering the demand for emergency cervical collar. Furthermore, growing consumer awareness and increasing healthcare spending are also supplementing the market growth. However, cervical collars are uncomfortable for patients which may hamper the demand for emergency cervical collar. Moreover, increasing advancements to develop more innovative and comfortable emergency cervical collar can provide various opportunities for the further growth of the market.

China is Expected to Dominate in Production of Emergency Cervical Collars within the forecast period.

The global emergency cervical collar market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate in the consumption of global emergency cervical collar market within the forecast period attributed to the highly developed healthcare infrastructure and increasing use of emergency cervical collar in this region especially U.S. For example; Spinal cord injuries (SCIs) are sustained by more than 12,500 patients per year in the United States and more globally. Currently, over 200,000 people live with SCIs in the United States. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a significant growth in global emergency cervical collar market owing to the increasing research and development for new and more effective equipments and presence of many small scale manufacturers in this region especially in China and India.

Market Segmentation:-

By Product:

Soft Cervical Collars

Rigid Cervical Collars

By Application:

Cervical Radiculopathy

Traumatic Head or Neck Injuries

Whiplash & Therapeutic Usage

Others

By End-User:

Adults

Children

By Regional & Country Level:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



