EMEA De-aromatic Solvents Market Competitive Landscape And Application Development Analysis

Persistence Market Research delivers key insights on the EMEA de-aromatic solvents market in its latest report titled, “EMEA Market Study on De-aromatic Solvents: High Flash Point Grade Segment to Witness Relatively Faster Growth Between 2016 and 2024 .” The EMEA de-aromatic solvents market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period (2016 – 2024) and North Africa and Spain are expected to witness the highest growth in the consumption of de-aromatic solvents.

EMEA de-aromatic solvents market dynamics

In the case of paints and coatings application, lower VOC content, less odor, and comparatively faster drying times are desirable properties and as a result de-aromatized solvents, especially low flash point grade offerings, are widely used in this application which is creating robust development in the EMEA de-aromatic solvents market. Stringent policies and regulations coupled with the effectiveness of de-aromatized solvents across a diverse range of applications have prompted end users to switch to de-aromatized solvents products that are equally effective but contain relatively low levels of VOCs.

As a result, demand for de-aromatized solvents is increasing which is creating the positive impact on the market. Increasing demand from a metal working application is also driving the growth of the market of EMEA de-aromatic solvents. The stringent policies and regulations by the government coupled with the effectiveness of de-aromatized solvents across a diverse range of applications have prompted end users to switch to de-aromatized solvents. In the recent past, the leading participants in the de-aromatic solvents market have channelized efforts toward development and commercial production of solvents using natural gas-based feedstock. This is responsible for boosting the market for de-aromatic solvents.

EMEA de-aromatic solvents market forecast

Consumption of de-aromatic solvents is anticipated to reach 536,234 Tons by the end of 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period. Sales of de-aromatic solvents are expected to be valued at US$ 377.2 Mn by 2016 and are anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.0%, to be valued at US$ 556.0 Mn by the end of 2024. Germany is expected to account for significant share of the overall incremental opportunity in the EMEA de-aromatic solvents market between 2016 and 2024. Growth in demand for non-toxic alternatives and regulatory compliances are expected to drive demand for de-aromatic solvents in the region over the forecast period. High flash point segment is projected to gain 138 BPS in terms of market value share by 2024 end as compared to that in 2016. Demand for high flash point de-aromatic solvents which are non-corrosive and environmentally safer solvents have witnessed a steady growth, especially in the metalworking application. This increasing demand is thus expected to fuel the growth of high flash point segment during the forecast period.

Resins and paints segment is expected to account for a market value share of 42.9% by 2024 end. The segment, however, is expected to witness a loss of nearly 160 basis points by end of 2024, owing to the anticipated increase in demand for alternatives such as water based paints and powder coatings over the forecast period. Another major application area of de-aromatic solvents is cleaning and degreasing products. This segment is expected to witness a gain of nearly 10 basis points between 2016 and 2024.

De-aromatic solvents consumption in Germany has been estimated to be valued at US$ 82.7

Mn in 2016. It is projected to account for US$ 119.1 Mn by the end of 2024. Rest of EMEA region accounted for the largest market value share of 40.4% in 2016. Revenue from this segment is expected to increase at CAGRs of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

Total S.A.

Royal Dutch Shell plc.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

NESTE

DHC Solvent Chemie GmbH

For in-depth competitive analysis, Check Pre-Book here

