Embossed Toilet Tissues Market Type (1 Ply, 2 Ply, 3 Ply, Others) End User (Commercial, Residential) Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Departmental Stores, Distributors, E-commerce, Others) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027 Segments, Opportunity, Growth And Forecast By End-Use Industry 2020 -2027

Toilet tissue is also known as toilet paper roll and is a lightweight paper used for hygiene purposes. Toilet tissue is made from raw plant paper pulp and recycled paper pulp. Commonly tissue papers are plastic free but at present toilet paper made from bamboo fiber or sugarcane fibers are also available in the market for eco-conscious users. The quality of toilet tissue paper depends upon the fiber or pulp used for manufacturing. Embossing of toilet tissue paper is a process of printing a three dimensional pattern on the surface of the tissue paper. This is done through a metal plate having a particular shape or a design. The metal plate is pressed on the stock that is tissue paper, which raises an image of a pattern or design on the tissue paper. Embossing helps the multi-ply toilet tissue paper to stick itself restricting the peeling apart. Embossing on toilet tissues increases the surface area of tissue paper due to which the rate of absorbing liquid increases. It also functions as an aesthetic appeal for the buyers influencing them to purchase it. Companies usually emboss company logo, initials, illustrations, or design to create a luxurious effect.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market Size Available for Years 2020–2027 Base Year Considered 2019 Forecast Period 2021–2027 Forecast Units Value ($US) Segments Covered Type, End User, Distribution Channel, and Region Regions Covered North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA) Companies Covered Procter & Gamble, Essity, Georgia-Pacific, and Kimberley Clark Corporation. Other players include Angel Soft, Caprice Green Toilet Paper, Charmin Ultra Soft, Coronet, Green Forest Unscented Bathroom, Kirkland Signature, Kleenex, Lotus Toilet Tissue, Naturelle Toilet Tissue, Nouvelle Toilet Tissue, Quilted Northern Ultra Plush, Scott Extra Soft, Scott Rapid-Dissolving Bathroom, Seventh Generation, Soft ‘N Gentle, Tesco Value Toilet Paper, Traidcraft Toilet Tissue, Velvet Toilet Tissue, White Cloud, and Windsoft.

COVID-19 ScenarioAnalysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has impacted different industries differently. On one hand it has been a growth driver for food, medical, and necessity products, while and on the other hand it has hampered the supply and demand for lifestyle products. COVID-19 virus spread across the world has not impacted embossed toilet tissues market negatively as it is included in a hygiene and necessity products. However, due to lockdown scenario supply chain and production of toilet tissue papers has been hindered creating scarcity of the products in the economy. To survive in the post COVID-19 situation companies have to identify new opportunities and challenges and modify their products or change their positioning of brand accordingly to serve to the new needs or to stimulate the demand.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

The paying capacity of people is increasing due to the rise in their disposable income. Thus, they tend to pay more for branded and luxurious toilet papers. Embossed toilet tissue is higher in cost than a regular or non-embossed toilet tissue. Embossed toilet tissue got brand name or designing patterns giving luxurious effect printed on toilet tissues and people are ready to pay for brand name and aesthetic appeal created. The adoption of western culture in the non-western countries and rise in income level and standard of living of the people living in the developing countries has increased the demand for embossed tissue products.

The global embossed toilet tissues market trends are as follows:

Merger and acquisition as strategies to flourish in the market

Acquisitions and mergers is a strategic move by the leading key players of the market. It helps them to level up their production capacity and enhance their distribution channel. As a result, it becomes easy to capture a large share of customer base in the market. Mergers and acquisitions by leading players of the market get them an opportunity to start a new product line and to serve the untapped or underserved market. India is among one such underserved countries as the residents do not include toilet tissue paper in their daily use personal hygiene products. For instance, in 2019 a Canada based embossed toilet tissue manufacturing company named Cascades acquired Orchids, which was also engaged in the tissue paper product market.

Challenges in the embossed toilet tissue market

The price of pulp used as raw material for the production of embossed toilet tissues is very unstable and highly unpredictable in nature. It affected by the seasonal demand and foreign producers’ influence in the pulp supplying. It creates a challenge for the producers to produce up to an optimum level of tissues to serve the demand in the market.

There is another challenge in the industry to convert the non-users of toilet tissue products into potential buyers. For instance, emerging economies like India and Indonesia are among one such underserved countries where residents do not have a culture of including toilet tissue paper in their daily use personal hygiene products. While it is a challenge to change this culture, it is also an opportunity for companies to increase their customer base to a substantial level.

Key Segments Covered:

Segments Sub-segments Type 1 Ply

2 Ply

3 Ply

Others End User Commercial

Residential Distribution Channel Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Departmental Stores

Distributors

E-commerce

Others

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global embossed toilet tissues industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global embossed toilet tissues market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global embossed toilet tissues market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global embossed toilet tissues market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions Answered in the Embossed Toilet Tissues Market Research Report:

What are the leading market players active in the embossed toilet tissues market?

What the current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

