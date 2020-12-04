Embolization Particle Market 2020-28 segmentation analysis with Cook Medical, BTG Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, Sirtex Medical, Merit Medical, Terumo Corporation, HENGRUI Medical, INterface BIOmaterials B.V., Alicon

Embolization is performed by placing a small catheter inside the blood vessels that supply the area that is bleeding. Carefully navigating the catheter, under image guidance, to the safest and farthest point, a variety of different materials can then be used to block the bleeding vessels.

Tumor embolization is a minimally invasive procedure in which a small, thin tube (catheter) is guided into the feeding arteries of a tumor in order either to shut down the blood supply to the tumor or deliver tumor-killing therapy directly to the tumor.

Major Key Players of the Market:

Sirtex Medical

Merit Medical

Cook Medical

BTG Medical

Boston Scientific Corporation

Terumo Corporation

HENGRUI Medical

INterface BIOmaterials B.V.

Market by type

Microspheres

Particles (e.g. PVA Particles, Gelfoam Particles)

Drug-eluting Beads (DEBs)

Radio-Embolic Microspheres (e.g. Therasphere and SIRSphere)

Market by treatment type

Uterine Fibroid Embolization

Prostatic Artery Embolization (treatment for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia or BPH)

Liver Tumor Embolization

Trauma Embolization

Other

Market by applications

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Ophthalmic Clinics

