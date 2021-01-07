Embolization Coils Market Anticipated to Grow Rapidly During 2025

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing geographic embolization coils market and it is anticipated to be the third largest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Asia is well known across the world for the dynamic market nature and robust growth capabilities. The region has a rising prevalence of the brain stroke, coronary diseases and others. Also, the region is investing more on the development of the healthcare industry.

Request Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001434/

Rise in the Prevalence Of The Cardiac Aneurysm

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the disorders of the heart and blood vessels and include cerebrovascular disease, coronary heart disease, rheumatic heart disease and other conditions. The cardiac aneurysm is majorly caused due to the blockages in the aortic artery, the disease is categorized in two diseases according to the site of blockages. The rise in the prevalence of the cardiac aneurysm is growing across the world. For instance, as per the Society for Vascular Surgery (SVS) it is stated that every year in US 2 million people are diagnosed with an abdominal aortic aneurysm. It is also stated that a rupture abdominal aortic aneurysm is the 15th leading cause of death in the country. It is most commonly seen in the people older than 55 years of age.

Growth Opportunities Due to Interventional Radiology

The current trend for the endovascular treatments or the embolization coils are the interventional radiology. The treatment is minimally invasive procedure and is done under the guidance of X-rays. The advantages of the interventional radiology has proven itself to the best treatment option for the control of the extensive blood flow. The interventional radiology is also helpful in the field of gynecology during the cesarean section procedures where the extensive blood is experienced by the patients. The rise in the prevalence for the liver and kidney cancer has contributed extensively to the need of the treatment. The rise in the geriatric population which is highly affected by the endovascular disease, brain stroke, heart stroke and chronic disease are adding up the growth for the market. Therefore, interventional radiology is highly preferred for the geriatric population to treat the diseases as it is minimally invasive procedure.

Purchase Copy of This Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001434/

Strategic Insights

Approvals and agreements were observed as the most adopted strategy in global embolization coils industry. Few of the recent product launch and collaboration are listed below:

2018: In March, 2018, BALT USA, LLC announced it has received 510(k) clearance for the Optima Coil System and completion of first clinical cases in the United States.



2017: In September, 2017, Medtronic has expanding its embolisation product portfolio with the launch of the Concerto 3D detachable coil system. The system was launched at the Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiological Society of Europe annual meeting



2015: In December 2015, Codman Neuro*, part of DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson, has introduced a new platform of embolic coils for the treatment of brain aneurysms, supported by an enhanced detachment system designed to improve microcatheter stability and provide an optimized detachment zone for coils.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com