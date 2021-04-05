Embedded Systems Market Trends, Revenue Projections and Future Opportunities by 2027

Embedded systems refer to application-specific combination of electronic hardware and software to meet specific system requirements they are embedded into. These embedded systems operate in manufacturing as a programmable operating system, which performs multiple tasks including temperature adjustment, driving, motors, networking equipment, and assembly line speed control. These systems are also used for monitoring, controlling, and assisting operation of equipment, machinery, and plants. The term ’embedded’ reflects the fact that they are an integral part of a system, and they offer significant features such as speed, accuracy, size, reliability and adaptability.

Companies covered

Major players analyzed are Intel (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Renesas (Japan), Microchip (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Texas Instruments (US), Qualcomm (US), Cypress Semiconductors (US), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Analog Devices (US).

Download Report Sample with Latest Industry Insights: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8881

Regions covered

North America (Canada, Mexico, and U.S.), Europe (France, Germany, UK, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Africa, Latin America, and Middle East)

COVID-19 scenario Analysis:

Global embedded systems market has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. New projects throughout the world have stalled, which, in turn, have led to a significant decline in demand for these systems.

Global factories have struggled to integrate new embedded systems as workers have stayed in their homes, which has disrupted the global supply chains.

The impact of COVID-19 on this market is temporary as just the production and supply chain is stalled. Once the situation improves, production, supply chains, and demand for these embedded systems are gradually going to increase.

This COVID-19 lockdown would help companies think about more advanced quantum computing to enhance efficiency.

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Globally, rise in consumer electronics sales and increase in automation demand in processing and manufacturing industries are the primary drivers of growth in the embedded system market. In addition, greater use of embedded system in cars along with growth in the automotive industry would create new opportunities for the embedded system market. Persistent research and development aimed at developing smarter and energy-efficient electronic devices is expected to have a significant effect on growth of the global market for embedded systems. These systems are also commonly used in applications such as automotive, aeronautics, space, rail, mobile communications, and electronic payment solutions to support growth of the global embedded system market.

Interested? Do Purchase Enquiry Now: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8881

The global embedded systems market trends are as follows:

Communication segment accounted for the largest share of the market

Embedded systems are used for high-speed data transfer in routers, Ethernet modules, wireless networks, and protocol converters to support expanding communication network. In various network and telecom applications, embedded hardware such as FPGA and ASIC are used. Telecom providers also use embedded hardware such as FPGA to incorporate hard IP for interfaces such as Peripheral Component Interconnect (PCI) Express, 100 G Ethernet, and DDR3/4 for high speed data transfer. In addition, technologies such as eASIC are increasingly being used in Radio Access Network (RAN) equipment, which are cost-effective and meet power targets.

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share

Asia-Pacific is projected to hold the largest share of the embedded device market. Rise in per capita income and continuing large-scale industrialization and urbanization are factors that drive growth of this region’s embedded device sector. It is also projected that rise in use of autonomous robots and embedded vision systems would lead to increase in demand for embedded device hardware such as microprocessors and controllers for use in industrial applications in Asia-Pacific.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global embedded systems industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global embedded systems market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global embedded systems market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global embedded systems market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the embedded systems market research report:

Who are the leading market players active in the embedded systems market?

What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What current trends would influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the embedded systems market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Embedded Systems Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/8881?reqfor=covid

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com