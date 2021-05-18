Embedded Systems Market growth with Strategy Analysis, Future Outlook by Key Players: ARM Holdings, Atmel Corporation,

Embedded systems have software embedded into computer hardware, making it a system tuned for a particular application or specific assigned part of an application. It may be an independent system or a part of a large system.

Global embedded systems market, in terms of revenue, which was estimated at US$ 174.45 billion in 2017, is expected to reach US$ 234.78 billion in 2022.

An embedded system is fundamentally a computer-controlled device that has been designed to perform specific tasks. In most cases, these tasks help to tackle and the real-time control of machines or processes. Embedded systems are cheaper than general purpose system, such as PCs and hence the Embedded Systems Market for embedded systems is witnessing a substantial rise. The increasing adoption of these systems in the automotive industry is responsible for the thrust in the demand for embedded systems globally.

Embedded systems being a specific purpose dedicated system, offers engineers the advantage to optimize size, cost, power consumption, reliability and performance. The embedded systems are typically developed on broad scales and share functionalities across a wide spectrum of environments and applications. Embedded systems are named as such because they’re part of a larger device and provide special functions. They use both microcontrollers and microprocessors, along with specially designed processors such as digital signal processors (DSP). They are playing significant roles in numerous applications and some of them are used every day to control menu system on television, the timer in a microwave oven, cell phone, an MP3 player and many other devices. The wide variety of industrial as well as commercial applications of these systems are driving embedded systems market towards a faster growth.

Top Companies Profiled in this Embedded Systems Market Report includes:

ARM Holdings

Atmel Corporation

Freescale Semiconductor Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

HCL Technologies Limited

Infineon Technologies AG

Infosys Limited

Intel Corporation

Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Microchip Technology

Microsoft Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Texas Instruments Inc.

And, Other….

