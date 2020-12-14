Embedded System Market Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2026

Embedded System Market is valued at USD 181.68 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 261.84 Billion by 2025 with CAGR of 5.36% over the forecast period.

Brandessece Market Research recently added the Embedded System Market research report which offers a thorough study of the market scenario regarding the market size, share, demand, growth, trends, and forecast from 2020-2026. The report deals with the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted exports, imports, demand and trends in the industry and is expected to have some economic impact on the market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the impact of the pandemic across the industry and provides insights into a post-COVID-19 market scenario.

Market Analysis of Embedded System-

An embedded system is an electronic system in which the hardware circuitry includes software programming to provide effective solutions. With the use of embedded system the complexity of the circuits can be reduced to some extent which further reduces cost and size. As this system can be operated by programming and non-programming methodologies to operate, organize, and perform single or multiple tasks based on the user’s requirement. Embedded system was introduced back in 1960’s, where Charles Stark Draper developed an integrated circuit in 1961. In embedded systems, microprocessors or microcontrollers used in the hardware circuits are programmed with the specific set of instructions and these programs can be written in any programming languages like C or C++ or embedded C. Embedded systems have demanding applications in the various fields such as digital electronics, telecommunications, satellite systems, military defense system equipment, etc. Embedded systems are classified into four different categories based on the functional requirements includes stand-alone embedded system, real time embedded systems, networked embedded systems and mobile embedded systems.

The regions covered in this embedded system market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of embedded system is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players –

Some major key players for embedded system market are Freescale Semiconductor, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Qualcomm, Advanced Microdevices, Samsung Electronics Corporation, and Intel Corporation and others.

Increasing trends of IOT coupled with advanced automation technologies is likely to witness a high growth of Embedded System market.

Embedded system market is anticipated to witness a high growth during the forecast period. With the recent advancements in processor technology, increasing demand for cutting edge technical systems and emergence of IOT trends, vendors are increasingly moving towards embedded systems to strengthen the performance, lower the power requirements with increased connectivity. In context with this, industrial manufactures are often rely on the well-equipped models such as digital signal processor (DSP) and field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) to increase processing efficiencies. Similarly, rising demand for wireless communications, consumer electronics, networking, robotics among the consumers are anticipated to drive the growth of this market. for example, the number of IoT devices is expected to grow to 10 billion by 2020 and 22 billion by 2025. Today’s industry is facing complexities while the manufacturing of end products, since embedded technology has allowed them to decrease the overall consumption, cost with better performance. However, these systems cannot be easily upgraded as well as repair once configured and highly skilled workforce is required may turn into restraining factor of this market. The future oriented embedded systems lies in the advancement technologies that potentially enable the heavy data storage capacity and faster communication.

North America is expected to dominate the Embedded System Market.

North America is accounted for the largest share for Embedded System. The internet of things (IOT) is found booming sector especially in North American embedded industry, where tech companies are increasingly come up with the innovative electronic appliances. Nearly 66% of homes in North America have at least one IOT device with 25% North American homes possess more than two IOT devices. Additionally, Linux remains one of the most widely used operating system for embedded systems which is developed in the U.S. and Europe. The influence of the embedded systems seems to be growing for the development of advanced manufacturing appliances especially in china, India, Japan, etc. Asia pacific embedded systems was valued of about USD 46 billion in 2014 and is expected to have fast growing embedded system market..

Market Segmentation –

By Functionality

Stand alone

Real time

Networked

Mobile

By Microcontroller

Small scale (8 bit -16 bit)

Medium scale (16 bit -32 bit)

Large scale (32 bit -64 bit)

By Type

Embedded hardware

Embedded software

By Applications

Automotive

Telecommunication

Healthcare

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Others

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Embedded System Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Embedded System Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Embedded System Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global Embedded System Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Embedded System Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Embedded System Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

Continued….

Full Research Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/semiconductor/embedded-system-market-how

