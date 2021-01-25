Embedded System Market Global Outlook 2021-2027: Intel, Samsung, Atmel, Qualcomm, Fujitsu, Infineon Technologies, STMicroelectronics

The Global Embedded System Market Research Report Forecast 2020 – 2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Embedded System market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehend Embedded System data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global Embedded System market is estimated to be USD 87.3 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 118.2 billion by 2026; at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2026.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Embedded System Market: Renesas, Freescale Semiconductor, Intel, Samsung, Atmel, Qualcomm, Fujitsu, Infineon Technologies, STMicroelectronics, and Others.

Industry News:

In December 2019, NXP Semiconductors acquired Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity businesses of Marvell for USD 1.8 billion. The all-cash buyout deal was made to provide complete, scalable processing, as well as improved connectivity solutions to its customers in different end markets.

In November 2019, Renesas introduced its new 32-bit RA series Arm Cortex M microcontrollers, thereby extending the 32-bit MCU range, which includes the RX series and Renesas Synergy Platform. The RA MCU have been designed to improve the performance, HMI, security, and connectivity of IoT devices used in metering, healthcare, and home-related applications.

In November 2019, STMicroelectronics launched STM32WB wireless microcontrollers to support Bluetooth 5.0 technology. These MCU are affordable and offer strong security.

This report segments the Global Embedded System Market on the basis of Types are:

Hardware

Software

On the basis of Application, the Global Embedded System Market is segmented into:

Automotive

Telecommunication

Healthcare

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Military & Aerospace

Others

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2026 forecast, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Embedded System Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, Embedded System Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Embedded System industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Customization of the Report: The report can be further customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional charges will be added for limited additional research.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

