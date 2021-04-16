Embedded SIM Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Development Strategies, Future Plans Analysis by 2027

The Global Embedded SIM Market Report, published by Emergen Research, is an all-encompassing study of the Embedded SIM market, which emphasizes the estimated market size, share, value, volume, and futuristic outlook. The report details the major products and application rangesavailable in this market, highlighting the revenue, price, sales, production, growth rate, and market share of each segment and sub-segment. The essential market presented in the report in a tabular format is aimed at helping readers interpret the global market dynamics.

Due to the various advantages of eSIM for Machine to Machine communication, the Machine to Machine segment is expected to hold the largest market in the forecast period.

The COVID-19 Impact

The latest research report expounds on the profound impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Embedded SIM market and its crucial segments. The report thoroughly examines the vital market-influencing factors and considers the COVID-19 pandemic as a major contributing element to this business vertical’s potential downturn. As per industry analysts, the Embedded SIM industry is currently reeling from the pandemic’s gripping effects, and remarkable changes have been observed in the market dynamics and demand trends over recent months.The financial strains being suffered by each business organization in this industry have significantly slowed down their progress. Additionally, the report assesses the pandemic’s overall impact on the global market growth and involves a future COVID-19 impact assessment to help readers make prudent business decisions.

Key Highlights From The Report

In February 2018, NXP Semiconductors N.V. launched an innovative eSIM solution, SN100U. The most advanced “all-in-one” chipset in the world, incorporating NFC, Secure Element, and eSIM, and the 40 nm Secure element of SU070, provides digital wallet protection and eSIM solutions. With the introduction of this solution, NXP will strengthen its position globally.

Over the forecast timeframe, the connectivity service segment is anticipated to dominate the market with a CAGR of 30.2%, as connectivity services include services to mobile network operators to ensure stable and efficient end-user network connection.

Key participants include KORE Wireless Group Inc., Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security GmbH, Arm Limited, Gemalto NV, STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Deutsche Telekom AG, Sierra Wireless Inc., and Vodafone Group Plc among others.

Market Segmentation:

The report categorizes the market into different key segments based on types and applications, along with key regional segmentation. The report offers insights into the segment expected to garner traction during the forecast period, and the region expected to dominate the market in the coming years.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Embedded SIM (eSIM) Market on the basis of solution, application, end-use, and region:

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Hardware Connectivity Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Smartphones Laptops Wearables Connected Cars Machine to Machine Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Energy & Utilities Automotive Retail Manufacturing Transportation & Logistics Consumer Electronics



The market is spread across several key geographical regions, and the report covers the regional analysis as well as the production, consumption, revenue, and market share in those regions for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, AsiaPacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key questions addressed in the report:

Which of the leading market regions accounts for the highest global market share?

What is the current valuation of each region and the estimated remuneration over the forecast timeline?

What are the sales estimates for every regional segment in the Embedded SIM market over the projected period?

What is the projected growth rate likely to be demonstrated by each region in the global Embedded SIM market?

