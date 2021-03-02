Embedded SIM (eSIM) Market Analysis With Covid-19 Impact and Experts Review Report Outlook – 2026 | Gemalto N.V. (Thales Group), Giesecke+Devrient GmbH, STMicroelectronics N.V.

The Embedded SIM (eSIM) Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Embedded SIM (eSIM) market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, Embedded SIM (eSIM) market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Embedded SIM (eSIM) market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the Embedded SIM (eSIM) industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Embedded SIM (eSIM) Market is expected to register a CAGR of 15.47% over the forecast period from 2021 to 2026.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Embedded SIM (eSIM) Market: Gemalto N.V. (Thales Group), Giesecke+Devrient GmbH, STMicroelectronics N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Valid S.A., Idemia (Advent International Corp), Workz Group, Truphone Limited, Gigsky, Inc., ARM Limited, and others.

Key Market Trends

Smartphone is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– As smartphone manufacturers continuously strive to make smaller, slimmer, and lighter devices with more features, space is at an absolute premium. The size of the Nano SIM card is about 12.30 mm in length and 8.80 mm wide. It also takes additional space associated with internal hardware and circuitry that needs to be accommodated. For many years, manufactures have had to design and adjust the physical SIM card via SIM card trays or other internal slots. The need for more durable and waterproof phones is expected to drive the removal of the physical SIM tray will drive the adoption of eSIM on smartphones. Remote Provisioning capabilities within the eSIM standard is expected to provide users with enhanced customer experience for activating and managing the phones.

– Samsung’s inclusion of eSIM technology in its S20 range of devices is expected to positively impact the adoption of eSIM in smartphones, which was previously confined to limited brands such as Apple and Google. In August 2020, NXP Semiconductors N.V. announced that NXP’s embedded SIM (eSIM), Secure Ultra-Wideband (UWB) fine-ranging solution, as well as Secure Element (S.E.) and Near Field Communication (NFC) unit, are deployed in Samsung’s new Galaxy Note20 Ultra. Unlike the physical SIM cards that must be removed and replaced in new devices, NXP’s GSMA-compliant eSIM solution is integrated into a device, making remote SIM provisioning significantly easier and providing over-the-air SIM updates. The eSIM functionality comes with all Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra devices, excluding Japan, China, and Korea.

North America is Expected to Hold Significant Share

– North American region is expected to hold significant share as it is the first region that rolled out the support for eSIM, and major carriers in the region provide the eSIM service. In the United States, AT&T, T-Mobile, Truphone, Ubigi, and Verizon Wireless offers the support of eSIM functionality, whereas, in Canada, Bell, Freedom, Fido, Koodo, Lucky Mobile, Rogers, Telus, and Virgin provide the support. In January 2020, Telus and its sub-brand Koodo announced the support eSIM in Canada. The supported list of phones includes the iPhone 11 series and XS series, Google Pixel 3a and 4 series, Motorola Razr and Samsung Galaxy Fold. Among other devices such as smartwatches, laptops, and tables, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Series, Apple iPad Pro 11-inch, Surface Pro X supports the eSIM functionality offered by Telus and Koodo.

Recent developments in the market are –

– May 2020 – Thales has deployed a public cloud version of its embedded SIM (eSIM) remote subscription platform on Google Cloud to help telcos manage the increase of mobile subscriptions for eSIM-capable devices. As part of the deployment, the platform is GSMA-certified, will be accessible by telcos on Google Cloud in more than 200 countries and territories.

– March 2020 – STMicroelectronics and Truphone collaborated to launch a full-stack embedded SIM (eSIM) infrastructure solution compliant with GSMA M2M standards. S.T. provides its ST4SIM-200A/M, a GSMA-certified SOC solution with eSIM software and industrial and automotive-qualified secure hardware, while Truphone provides its seamless connectivity and remote SIM provisioning (RSP) capabilities.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Embedded SIM (eSIM) Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

