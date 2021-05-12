Embedded Security Market 2021 Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis, and Strategic Outlook -2027

“

Embedded Security market study conducts comparative analysis of historical data and present trends, while considering the impact of Covid-19 pandemic to predict industry valuation by 2027.



Industry trends:

Market Definition: Embedded security utilised in varied applications within the automobile sector, such as body electronics, navigation systems, steering and braking systems, traffic control and powertrain and chassis control, and mobile and e-Com access applications. Embedded security plays a major role in artificial intelligence for increasing reliability and performance in some special situations, such as minimizing IOT threat risks and security posture assessment.

Market Dynamics: The global embedded security market is anticipated to grow at 6% CAGR and is estimated to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2027., Increasing demand for embedded security in mobile devices, and embedded security solutions which are used in connected health care product and services are expected to propel the expansion of the embedded security market over the forecast period. The market is projected to witness vital growth during the forecast period, due to many factors such as secure embedded IOT solutions and adoption of embedded security systems for next-generation autonomous. However, lack of compliance on the a part of Internet of Things (IoT) makers and integrators, additionally as lack of user information & awareness for embedded security, are primary factors which will challenge the adoption of embedded security within the global market during the forecast period.

The production of embedded security product such as hardware security modules, embedded security tokens, etc. has been facing the wrath of the worldwide outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Whereas, this can be disrupting the complete embedded product market, particularly the supply chain, the impact would still be there for a short time, majorly due to partial or complete lockdowns.

Segmental Analysis, The global embedded security market is segmented on the basis of product, system type, software and services, function, industry, and region.

Based on the product category, the market is classified into secure element and embedded SIM, trusted platform module, hardware security module and hardware tokens. Furthermore, the security is categorised into authentic and access management, payment, and content protection. The demand for embedded security solutions is increasing for threat analysis and encryption, efficient protection, and restrictive compliance applications.

Regional Analysis, Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the largest market for the global embedded security because of China which is one of the biggest manufacture s hub for applications such as automotive and smartphones; these applications comprise a major share of the market and is anticipated to boost the market.

Key Players, Major key players in the market include Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, Gemalto, Texas Instruments, Renesas, Qualcomm, Microchip, Samsung, IDEMIA.

Global Embedded Security Market, By Product, Secure Element and Embedded SIM, Trusted Platform Module, Hardware Security Module, Hardware Tokens

By Security Type, Authentication and Access Management, Payment, Content Protection

By Application, Wearable, Smartphones and Tablets, Automotive, Smart Identity Cards, Industrial, Payment Processing and Cards, Computers

By Region, North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Middle East & Africa, South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Some Point of Table of Content:

Chapter One: Executive Summary

Chapter Two: Market Introduction

Chapter Three: Research Methodology

Chapter Four: Market Dynamics

Chapter Five: Global Embedded Security Market, By Type

Chapter Six: Global Embedded Security Market, By Revenue Source

Chapter Seven: Global Embedded Security Market, By Application

Chapter Eight: Global Embedded Security Market, By Region

Chapter Nine: Competitive Landscape

Chapter Ten: Company Profiles

Chapter Eleven: Appendix

continued…

