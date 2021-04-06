Embedded Die Packaging Market 2021 Business Outlook – Microsemi Corporation, Fujikura Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Embedded Die Packaging market in its latest report titled, “Embedded Die Packaging Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The embedded die packaging market has been expected to grow at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Key Players in the Global Embedded Die Packaging Market: Microsemi Corporation, Fujikura Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, ASE Group, AT&S Company, Schweizer Electronic AG, Intel Corporation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, TDK Corporation, Shinko Electric Industries Co. Ltd., Amkor Technology, and Others.

Industry News:

– Sep 2019 – Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, a leading supplier in FPGA-based hardware accelerator devices and high-performance eFPGA IP, joined the TSMC IP Alliance Program, a key component of TSMC Open Innovation Platform (OIP). Achronix will demonstrate how its Speedcore IP is uniquely sized and optimized for each customer’s application in its booth at the TSMC Open Innovation Platform Ecosystem Forum.

Market Overview:

3D packaging with embedded die solutions has become more attractive as an integration tool for next-generation devices which will become a key trend in the future.

– Growing miniaturization of devices is driving the market as products are becoming increasingly smaller and embed more functionality. Micromachining and nanotechnology play an increasingly important role in the miniaturization of components ranging from biomedical applications to chemical microreactors and sensors. For instance, Bluetooth wi fi modules require minimal circuit board area on today’s high-density mobile devices.

– Improved electrical & thermal performance is driving the market. For power management and mobile-wireless application the embedded technology has been evaluated to replace assembles fabrication by not only thinner thickness but due to superior thermal performance. The thermal performance of an embedded die is better than PQFN with a copper clip of about 17%. Also, a new and expandable advanced package for power devices is developed using embedded dies and redistribution layer (RDL) technology for electric cars to improve the electric and thermal performance.

– Difficulty to test, inspect and rework, the embedded die technology challenges the market to grow. As features (lines and spaces) shrink to 2 m and below, it becomes more difficult to see defects. In addition, finding debris in via holes becomes a concern in some applications.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

–Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia)

–Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India)

–South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

–The Middle East and Africa (UAE, Egypt, South Africa)

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

