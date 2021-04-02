Embedded Computer Market Share, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2020-2025 – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Embedded Computer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global embedded computer market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. An embedded computer refers to a microprocessor-based system that is usually controlled by a real-time operating system (RTOS). It uses a combination of hardware and software tools to perform unique and specific tasks. It is placed within a larger machine or equipment but largely relies on the inbuilt processor present within the device. It functions by receiving electronic data through the sensors present in it, which is then computed by the microprocessor and passed down to the mechanical components to perform the particular task. Its usage offers enhanced speed, accuracy, reliability and adaptability in numerous devices, including cameras, cell phones and medical equipment.

Global Embedded Computer Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the rising trend of digitization and increasing automation across numerous industry verticals. Embedded computers are widely utilized to accelerate the operation and facilitate the smooth functioning of the systems in various application segments. They assist in improving the overall performance of industrial equipment, securing connectivity and reducing the operational costs. These computers can also be integrated with Linux or Windows-based software to manage and control complex industrial tasks in an efficient manner. Apart from this, embedded computers are widely gaining prominence in the healthcare sector. They are extensively employed for reading data that is obtained from nodes, sensors, X-rays, ultrasounds and computed tomography (CT) scans and further analyzing the same to enable remote monitoring of the patient. The market is also driven by the widespread incorporation of multi-core technologies and embedded graphics with these computers. They are also integrated with artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) with the aim to solve complex problems and improve machine-to-machine (M2M) communications. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include increasing applications in the automotive industry, rising uptake of consumer electronics and advancements in the wireless communications infrastructure. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to witness moderate growth during 2020-2025.

Market Summary:

On the basis of the component type, the market has been bifurcated into software and hardware (microprocessors, microcontrollers, digital signal processors and others).

Based on the end use industry, the market has been divided into automotive/transportation, industrial automation, information and communication technology, healthcare, utilities, and others.

On the geographical front, the market has been segregated into North America (the United States and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others), and Middle East and Africa.

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players. Some of these players include Advantech Co., Ltd., Arm Limited, Fujitsu Limited, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Microchip Technology Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Renesas Electronics Corporation, and Texas Instruments Incorporated.

