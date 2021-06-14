Embedded Computer Market Report 2021 : Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Embedded Computer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global embedded computer market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026.

An embedded computer refers to a microprocessor-based system that is usually controlled by a real-time operating system (RTOS). It uses a combination of hardware and software tools to perform unique and specific tasks. It is placed within a larger machine or equipment but largely relies on the inbuilt processor present within the device. It functions by receiving electronic data through the sensors present in it, which is then computed by the microprocessor and passed down to the mechanical components to perform the particular task. Its usage offers enhanced speed, accuracy, reliability and adaptability in numerous devices, including cameras, cell phones and medical equipment.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Embedded Computer Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the rising trend of digitization and increasing automation across numerous industry verticals. Embedded computers are widely utilized to accelerate the operation and facilitate the smooth functioning of the systems in various application segments. They assist in improving the overall performance of industrial equipment, securing connectivity and reducing the operational costs. These computers can also be integrated with Linux or Windows-based software to manage and control complex industrial tasks in an efficient manner. Apart from this, embedded computers are widely gaining prominence in the healthcare sector. They are extensively employed for reading data that is obtained from nodes, sensors, X-rays, ultrasounds and computed tomography (CT) scans and further analyzing the same to enable remote monitoring of the patient. The market is also driven by the widespread incorporation of multi-core technologies and embedded graphics with these computers. They are also integrated with artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) with the aim to solve complex problems and improve machine-to-machine (M2M) communications. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include increasing applications in the automotive industry, rising uptake of consumer electronics and advancements in the wireless communications infrastructure.

Global Embedded Computer Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Advantech Co. Ltd., Arm Limited, Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Group), Intel Corporation, International Business Corporation, Microchip Technology Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation and Texas Instruments Incorporated.

The report has segmented the market on the basis region, component type and end use industry.

Breakup by Component Type:

Software

Hardware

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Automotive/Transportation

Industrial Automation

Information and Communication Technology

Healthcare

Utilities

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

