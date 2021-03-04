Embedded Analytics Market Disclosing Latest and Technology Advancements – 2027 |IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc.

Embedded Analytics Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

Global Embedded Analytics Market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2021 to 2026 are profiled in this report.

The Embedded Analytics Market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., MicroStrategy Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, Tableau Software (Sales Force, Inc.), TIBCO Software, Inc., Birst, Inc. (Infor Inc.), Logi Analytics, Inc, QlikTech International AB, Sisense Inc., Information Builders, Inc., OpenText Corp., Yellowfin International Pty Ltd, GoodData Corporation, Izenda, Inc., Vertica Systems, Inc. (HPE), WNS Global Services SA (Pty) Ltd, Exago, Inc.

(Special Offer: Get flat 30% discount on this report)

Click the link to get a free Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592281/embedded-analytics-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?mode=70

Scope of the Report:

The embedded analytics market was valued at USD 36.08 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 77.52 billion by the end of 2026, projected at a growth rate of 13.6% over the forecast period 2020-25. With the advent of technological advancements across the world, like IoT, cloud services, AI, and ML, data generation has taken a rapid pace over a decade. According to DOMO, more than 2.5 quintillion bytes of data were generated every day by 2018. By 2020, it is estimated that almost every person will be able to create approximately 1.7 MB of data every second. The massive growth in data generation and technological advancements is enabling the people across the world to harness the increasing value of analytics across business applications. These tools allow them to view data in context, attain valuable insight at the point of decision, and ultimately lead to better outcomes.

Key Market Trends:

Healthcare is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– The growth in the adoption of embedded analytics solutions across the healthcare sector is expected to be significant due to the increasing demand for analytics in managing the real-time data generated from various healthcare activities. The healthcare industry generates enormous amounts of data. Still, the management of different data sets across multiple data points is complicated due to several factors such as technical, economical, amongst others, which hinders the stakeholders in the industry to derive analytical insights. In addition to electronic medical records, there is now information collected from telemedicine interactions, patient health monitors, fitness trackers, etc. Moreover, as costs rise and health levels fall, public and privately funded healthcare environments shift from paying for service volume toward paying for service value.

– By applying powerful analytics to massive healthcare data growth, various stakeholders in different functional divisions can gain valuable insights, like for the clinical, operational, and financial functions. In 2019, at the RSNA 2019, Philips introduced its patient-centric approach and demonstrated an advanced clinical and operational capability embedded with AI and analytics. It will enhance and simplify various workflows by helping the organizations in viewing and data interpretation and diagnostic patient management workflows. In September 2019, GE Healthcare received FDA clearance of first artificial intelligence algorithms embedded on-device to prioritize critical chest x-ray review. These algorithms will allow the users to reduce the turn-around time for the radiologists significantly.

– In 2019, Vivify Health announced its partnership with Exago to utilize its embedded analytics and reporting capabilities as part of Vivify’s Pathways platform. The analytics are coupled with Vivify’s existing monitoring, data collection, and engagement capabilities to allow healthcare providers access for interactive dashboards and self-service ad hoc reporting for more informed and expedient patient care. Sahlgrenska University Hospital (SUH), the largest teaching hospital in Northern Europe, used Qlik’s embedded analytics to decrease clinical variations in orthopedic procedures. The hospital uncovered significant differences in the length of stay. They were able to identify and implement standardized best practices, including reducing waiting time for systems by more than 50 days, reducing the rate of reoperations by 17%, increasing operational capacity by 44%, and reducing cost per patient by 11%.

– In July 2020, Health Catalyst, a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare enterprises announced that it had formed an agreement to acquire healthfinch, Inc., a provider of a workflow integration engine delivering insights and analytics into EMR workflows to automate physicians’ ability to close patient care gaps in real-time. Within the Health Catalyst analytics application portfolio, healthfinch will be a latest application suite category called EMR Embedded Insights and its refills, care gaps closure, and visit planning applications will continue to be available in their original configuration. The healthfinch technology will help the workflows across Health Catalyst’s product portfolio, with insights and data with Health Catalyst’s cloud-based Data Operating System.



North America is Expected to Hold Major Share

– The adoption of data modernization technologies across various end-user industries in the North America region is maximum compared to the other areas, which is the primary reason driving the adoption of different analytical solutions like, embedded analytics in the region. The region maintains its position in the ICT industry as it is home to many large corporations, such as Apple, Facebook, IBM, and Google. The annual marketing data spending in the United States increased from USD 9,782.3 million in 2017 to USD 15,209 million in 2019, according to a survey by OnAudience, a big data platform. Moreover, the number of data-driven organizations is increasing in the United States, across all industries. Several end-user industries with significant adoption of analytics solutions such as embedded analytics are the healthcare, BFSI, manufacturing, amongst others, holds a dominant position in the region.

– Furthermore, major players in the embedded analytics market, such as IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and Oracle Corporation, are based in the United States. Their activities and efforts in advanced analytics are expected to aid this market in the country. For instance, in December 2019, Oracle has announced a new packaged analytics solution for finance: Oracle Analytics for fusion ERP, the first analytic application available from the Oracle Analytics for Applications product family. Oracle Analytics for applications helps the present Oracle ERP Cloud transaction reporting by answering additional questions for additional roles in the organization like management and executives. The embedded transactional reporting in the Oracle ERP Cloud application provides analytics and reporting to support the day-to-day operations for people like front line managers and operations users.

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592281/embedded-analytics-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?mode=70

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Embedded Analytics Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com