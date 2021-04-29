Email Marketing Industry Market Entry Strategies, Countermeasures of Economic Impact and Marketing Channels To 2025

Global Email Marketing Industry: Snapshot

The global email marketing market is highly competitive and fragmented. Several leading players are present in the global email marketing market, says an upcoming Transparency Market Research (TMR) report. Some of the leading market players in the global email marketing include IBM, Microsoft Corp. Responsys Inc. Zoho Corp, and Epsilon. These players are investing on bringing new technologies to penetrate into the wide arena of the global email marketing market.

The rising trend of digital marketing era has a huge demand for email marketing due to a good response rate. The global email marketing market is anticipated to register at a staggering CAGR of 19.60% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. The global email marketing market was valued at US$4.51bn in 2016; the same is expected to be valued at US$22.16 bn by the end of 2025.

Get sample copy of at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=482

On the basis of regional distribution, Asia Pacific is expected to hold a larger share in the global email marketing market. The growth in this region can be attributable to the rising number of email users. On the basis of segmentation, the global email marketing market is segmented into small and medium enterprise and large enterprise, in terms of enterprises. Of all these, the small and medium enterprises segment is projected to lead the global email marketing market in the upcoming years.

Increasing Number of Email Users to Propel the Global Email Marketing

Due to ever growing digital market, the numbers of email users are increasing day-by-day. Many people these days at least have two email accounts. One is for personal use and the other is for work or business purpose. Additionally, all the sectors such as Banking and Finance, IT, Telecom, FMCG, etc. are giving major importance to email marketing to retain customers and provide personalized customer satisfaction. Thus, the global email marketing market is expected to grow at substantial rate in the upcoming years.

Digital marketing courses are being taken up by the business houses, individuals, students, and, those who want to make a business in digital marketing. This provides them with insights on benefits of email marketing and how leads for business are generated through email marketing and how prospects customers can be converted to real time customer. Such courses promote the email marketing, owing to the robust growth in the global email marketing market in the upcoming years

The global email marketing market is segmented into:

Component Software

White Label Software

Third Party Standard

Web based Application

Services (Integration and Installation Support and Maintenance)

Enterprise

SMEs

Large Enterprise

Type

Traditional

Automated

End-Use Industry

Retail/E- Commerce

IT and Telecom

Travel and Leisure

Print/Publishing

BFSI

Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=482

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to industry leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for industries to grow, evolve, and mature. Our significant-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive data we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These demands are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for client-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

U.S. Office Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com