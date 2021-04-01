Email Encryption Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

The global email encryption market size reached USD 3.36 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 24.3%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need to safeguard confidential information in organizations is expected to drive revenue growth of the global email encryption market during the forecast period. In addition, increasing incidence of scams such as business email compromise and phishing attacks are expected to boost growth of the global email encryption market going ahead. Furthermore, increasing adoption of multi-cloud services is expected to augment global email encryption market growth in future.

However, high cost of email encryption solutions is a key factor expected to hamper growth of the global email encryption market to some extent over the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of email encryption solutions in the BFSI industry is expected to drive revenue growth of the BFSI segment, which is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global email encryption market during the forecast period.

Global Email Encryption Market COVID-19 Analysis

The report offers an extensive analysis of the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the industry. The research study considers the COVID-19 pandemic a key growth influencing factor. The pandemic has negatively impacted the Email Encryption industry through disruptions in global supply chains and grueling economic conditions. The report extensively analyzes the impact of the pandemic on the Email Encryption market on a global as well as regional scale.

The global Email Encryption market report analyzes the current trends of the market, along with the barriers expected to rise during the forecast estimation for 2020-2027. The report offers the growth spectrum of the key companies and utilizes the key statistical tools for the evaluation of the various elements of the industry to offer an accurate growth forecast.

The report also takes into consideration the effect of the different restrictions imposed in different regions on the Email Encryption industry and its key segments. It also offers a current and future impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall Email Encryption market.

Key players in the market include Cisco Systems, Inc., Micro Focus International plc, Trend Micro Inc., Sophos Group plc, Norton LifeLock Inc., BAE Systems plc, Zix Corporation, Proofpoint, Inc., and Mimecast Limited, Echoworx.

The segmentation of the market is done on the basis of product types, application spectrum, and the key regions of the Email Encryption market. Along with this, the report also provides extensive coverage of the key companies and their strategic schemes to gain a substantial market position.

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Cloud On-premises

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Services Solution

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Manufacturing Healthcare IT & Telecom Retail Energy and Utilities Government Media & Entertainment BFSI Others



The report offers a comprehensive overview of the global Email Encryption market scenario pertaining to market value, volume, production and consumption rates, and market segmentation based on types, regions, and applications.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France K. Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Who are the leading players of the Email Encryption industry?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key applications of the Email Encryption market?

Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

