Email Encryption Market 2021 World Segments, High Key Players, Trends By Forecast To 2026

The email security landscape has witnessed constant evolution over the past few years and as per the current observations, the email encryption market is set to witness a major overhaul in the near future. The growth of the email encryption market was primarily being driven by privacy regulations that were curated in the 1990s and the 2000s, which leaves tremendous scope for improvement. The current email securing technologies are likely to be replaced with newer alternatives or witness major upgrades in line with modern day requirements. While current technologies fulfil basic security requirements, market players operating in the current email encryption market landscape are increasingly focusing on improving usability.

The increasing demand for secure communications is expected to remain one of the primary factors that is likely to drive innovations across the global email encryption market during the forecast period. The advent of new security solutions coupled with new protocols is anticipated to secure a safe passage for market growth for existing as well as upcoming players in the email encryption market landscape. The increasing need to minimize e-mail-based malware attacks, phishing activities, and spam e-mails is another major factor projected to accelerate the pace of development of new solutions.

At the back of these factors, along with the emergence of the digital era, the global email encryption market is expected to surpass the market value of US$ 25.3 Bn by the end of 2030.

Surge in Number of Internet Users to Drive Demand

Email encryption has gained immense popularity among business enterprises from several industrial domains in recent years, owing to increasing awareness pertaining to establishing a robust email security solution. As digital communication continues to become more secure, the uptake of email encryption solutions is expected to grow at a steady pace. The demand for end-to-end encryption to safeguard privacy and sensitive has spiked at an exponential rate over the past few years due to which, players involved in the current email encryption market landscape are likely to attract a sizeable number of customers in the upcoming years.

A number of software development companies has taken a leap onto the email encryption wagon train and expressed immense interest in drastically improving the current email encryption technologies. Although email encryption has garnered immense interest in recent times, analysts at the Transparency Market Research are of the opinion that there is a wide scope for improvement in the email encryption market.

Market Players Focus on Adding New Security Layers

Data security and protection have emerged as one of the top priorities for business entities operating across various domains. With considerable rise in the number of data-based applications, end-to-end encryption has gradually become the gold standard for data protection and privacy across the digital communication space. A number of companies operating in the current email encryption market landscape are focusing on improving security features of their email services by adding new security layers to retain existing users and attracting a new customer base.

Over the past few years, major giants, including Google and Microsoft have announced that the companies are increasingly working toward improving security features of their email services. For instance, in 2018, Microsoft revealed that the company is set to integrate a new layer of encryption to Outlook– the company’s email service to prevent breach of data and other security lapses. Similarly, Google revealed plans of adding a new feature to the recent version of Gmail, which is expected to enable users to send e-mails to other Gmail users with an expiry date to the e-mails. Market players are projected to focus on streamlining email encryption and continue to find solutions in tandem with government as well as non-government organizations.

