EMA fully recommends the Astrazeneca vaccine | Free press

Cases of brain thrombosis during vaccination with the Astrazeneca vaccine are currently causing uncertainty. However, for the EU Medicines Agency, the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks.

Amsterdam (dpa) – Despite very rare cases of brain thrombosis, the EU Medicines Agency EMA recommends the use of Astrazeneca’s corona vaccine without restriction.

The benefits of the active ingredient should be rated higher than the risks, the EMA explained in Amsterdam.

