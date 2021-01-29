EMA decides on Astrazeneca product | Free press

Amsterdam / Berlin (dpa) – The signals are green: the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is expected to recommend conditional approval of the vaccine from the manufacturer Astrazeneca today.

Then only the European Commission has to agree. This is a formality and could also happen next Friday. This would provide the EU with the third vaccine against Covid-19 – about a year after the outbreak of the Corona crisis in Europe.

So far, only Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been approved in the EU. The active ingredient of the Swedish-British manufacturer Astrazeneca is particularly promising for many EU countries. The vaccine, which the company developed together with Oxford University, has been widely used in Great Britain since January.

The advantages of the preparation are: it is relatively cheaper than the other two and much more convenient, especially for mass vaccinations. So it doesn’t have to be kept frozen. But there are delivery problems and its effectiveness in older people is still unclear. Observers expect that the EMA experts will initially approve the vaccine only for people between the ages of 18 and 65.

Such an age limit is also recommended by the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko), as announced by the Federal Department of Health. Because currently available data is not sufficient for approval for the elderly. The manufacturer Astrazeneca had previously ruled out the reports as incorrect that the vaccine was only eight percent effective in people over 65. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also denied his concerns about the Astrazeneca vaccine for people over 65. The UK regulatory agency believed the vaccine had a good immune response in all age groups, Johnson said Thursday.

The delivery problem is still not solved. The European Commission is engaged in a heated dispute with the manufacturer. He had indicated that he could deliver about 60 percent less due to production problems. Therefore, large quantities of the vaccine for Germany and other EU countries might not be available weeks or months later. This threatens to stall vaccination programs in many EU countries. The EU had ordered a total of 400 million vaccine doses and is pushing for delivery.

The EMA had been auditing Astrazeneca’s studies and data for months using the so-called rolling review process. The experts then assess the data, even if the tests have not yet been completed and the approval request has not yet been submitted. This can shorten the process considerably. Incidentally, the exams continue after admission. Because side effects reports or data on long-term protection are being further evaluated.

Initially, the authority will only issue a conditional marketing authorization. The manufacturer is still obliged to provide data.

Following Stiko’s recommendation to only vaccinate adults under 65 with the Astrazeneca drug, politicians in Germany are calling for consequences. In the newspapers of the Funke media group, SPD Chairman Saskia Esken and FDP Vice Chairman Wolfgang Kubicki called on clinicians and nursing staff to prioritize the Astrazeneca vaccine. FDP leader Christian Lindner recommended vaccinating educators and teachers from TV broadcaster Phoenix. “These are ultra-systemic professions. They should get vaccinations ahead of schedule, ”said Lindner.

SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach expects medical personnel and police officers to be vaccinated more quickly because the first two risk groups consist mainly of people over 70. “But members of the Bundestag and members of the government also belong to the third vaccination group. Me too ”, said Lauterbach of the“ Augsburger Allgemeine ”. Employer Chairman Rainer Dulger described it in the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” (Friday) as a confidence-inspiring signal, “if, for example, the Chancellor were publicly vaccinated”.

With a vaccination summit next Monday, federal and state governments are looking to gain public confidence for the slow mass vaccinations. Today, Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU), the president of the Robert Koch Institute, Lothar Wieler, and the president of the Paul Ehrlich Institute, Klaus Cichutek, want to speak about the current situation in Berlin.

SPD leader Esken called the vaccination meeting urgent. “The purchase and distribution of vaccines must finally become a top priority,” she demanded. Federal Minister of Economy Peter Altmaier (CDU) said in the ZDF program “maybrit illner” that the meeting was not symbolic. It’s about finding new ideas and solutions. But you also have to be realistic, “there will be no quick fix”.

The chairman of the German Medical Association, Klaus Reinhardt, welcomed the vaccination summit to find practical solutions together with the vaccine manufacturers. For example, there is a need to urgently investigate whether and how the European Commission and federal and state governments can unbureaucratically promote and intensify collaboration between pharmaceutical manufacturers through rapid approval procedures for production facilities, “Reinhardt demanded in the” Rheinische Post “. .