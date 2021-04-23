EMA: Astrazeneca vaccine benefits are greater than | Free press

Cases of cerebral vein thrombosis following Astrazeneca vaccinations have caused uncertainty. The EMA now makes it clear that the vaccine can be used without restrictions – at any age.

Amsterdam (dpa) – Despite rare cases of severe thrombosis, the benefits of Astrazeneca’s corona vaccine are estimated to be higher than the risks in all age groups, according to the EU Medicines Agency (EMA).

After that, the vaccine can be used without restrictions. The cerebral vein thrombosis occurs on average in one in 100,000 vaccinated people, according to the analysis by the EMA experts, presented today in Amsterdam. On the other hand, there is the very sharp decline in severe Covid 19 diseases.

According to the analysis, the risk of blood clots with a very low platelet count is higher in people under 60 than in the elderly. But the advantages also predominate among young people. This means, among other things, that far fewer vaccinated people should be transferred to hospitals and intensive care units. “The vaccine saves lives,” said Peter Arlett, senior data analyst at EMA.

The EMA had previously determined that the vaccine could be used without restriction after investigating cases of cerebral venous thrombosis. However, some states had restricted vaccination and only vaccinated people over the age of 60 with it. The European Commission has mandated the EMA to conduct the analysis to help national health authorities decide on the use of the vaccine. The experts had analyzed data on vaccinations, infection rates, hospital admissions and mortality.

In Germany, 59 cases of sinus and cerebral venous thrombosis were reported following vaccination with Astrazeneca’s corona vaccine in mid-April. Twelve people died. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), a total of more than 4.2 million first doses and 4,153 second doses of the vaccine had been administered by April 15.

