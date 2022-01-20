Elza Soares, Brazilian music icon, has died aged 91

Elza Soares, icon of Brazilian music, has died. I was 91 years old

With a career that dates back to the 1960s, the artist has never been afraid to delve into many different styles such as samba and hip-hop.

He died in Rio de Janeiro.

Brazilian artist Elza Soares died on Thursday, January 20th. The “Mulher do Fim do Mundo” singer was 91 years old.

“It is with great sadness and regret that we inform you that the singer-songwriter Elza Soares died of natural causes at the age of 91 at 3:45 p.m. at her home in Rio de Janeiro,” reads her Instagram profile. “The icon of Brazilian music, considered one of the greatest artists in the world, the singer voted Voice of the Millennium had an apotheotic, intense life that moved the world with her voice, her strength and her determination.”

Born on June 23, 1930, the artist was never afraid of change. During her career, which began in the 1960s, she approached and was influenced by samba, jazz, electronic music, hip hop and funk. His latest album “Planeta Fome” was released in 2019.

“The beloved and eternal Elza has rested but will forever be in music history and in our hearts and the thousands of fans around the world. After Elza Soares’ wishes were fulfilled, she sang to the end,” concludes the tribute to the singer published by her team.