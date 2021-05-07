Elon Musk’s satellite internet service will be very difficult for hackers to use

While the Starlink website was recently available in French, the Terms of Use made it possible to shed some light on the operating system of the Internet satellite service. So much to say that Elon Musk’s service will be strict.

Starlink, the network that will soon cover the entire planet

Starlink is a satellite Internet service recently put into orbit by SpaceX, Elon Musk’s private space company. The network has the advantage that it offers a very high speed, but above all: it should soon be accessible in all countries.

The beta version has a bright future, but it still has to prove itself. It is currently only available to a limited number of users and does not yet cover the entire planet as planned. In addition, the performance promised by Elon Musk is not yet fully developed. Despite everything, Starlink continues to expand its offering and now has 500,000 users. Pre-registration is currently possible, but the offer is considerably limited. “First come, first served” can be read on the site’s home page.

Strict terms of use

However, the number of beneficiaries is sufficient to understand how the service works at a global level. Like all Internet service providers around the world, the American businessman’s satellite connection is subject to its members’ terms of use.

At Starlink, however, one thing is clear: Intellectual property occupies a particularly important place within its rules.

An experience that almost cost a joker

Because of this, a Reddit user ran an experiment that could confirm that Starlink is scrupulously monitoring its users. The contributor had fun illegally downloading content multiple times to see if he was risking something. It is clear that the answer is yes.

Little Joker eventually received a message accusing him of violating Starlink’s Terms of Service. As a result, he has been exposed to “suspension or termination of service” and “rightholder lawsuits”.

The general terms of use are also very clear on this topic:

SpaceX respects the intellectual property rights of others. You may not save any material or use the Starlink services or kits in any way that infringes the intellectual property rights of others, including, for example, copyright.

Even with Elon Musk’s service, hackers will find it difficult to do without a VPN.

Starlink is not yet available in France. However, the expansion of the website’s translation into French and the recent ability to pay for the subscription in euros suggest that the network could open in France by the end of the year.