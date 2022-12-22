Elon Musk’s answer to MrBeast goes viral as YouTuber asks for top job

Standard YouTuber Jimmy “MrBeast” has induced fairly a commotion on Twitter together with his latest put up. The content material creator requested if he may very well be the brand new CEO of the app following Elon Musk’s announcement to step down from the chief place. The latter’s determination got here after he was ousted by a public ballot.

The universally beloved MrBeast’s tweet went viral nearly immediately, racking up greater than 100 thousand likes inside an hour of posting:

Can I be the brand new Twitter CEO?

Many have been asking Elon for a seat on the head of the desk since his announcement about discovering an appropriate alternative, together with in style Twitch streamer Trainwreckstv. Nevertheless, the Twitter chief’s response to Jimmy was not outright denial like in different situations:

“It’s not out of the query.”

“Purchase it after which give it away”: YouTubers TimTheTatman, Vikkstar123, and Quackity react as MrBeast affords to take Twitter CEO place

Musk just lately created a ballot asking Twitter customers to resolve if he ought to step down because the CEO of the platform. With a whopping 17.5 million votes solid, greater than 57% of voters wished him to step down, inflicting an uproar as he had promised to “abide by the outcomes of this ballot.”

Ought to I step down as head of Twitter? I'll abide by the outcomes of this ballot.

Since his ascension to the place of proprietor and chief government officer of the social media large, the South African billionaire has confronted criticism for a few of his insurance policies. Inside weeks, his reputation, very similar to the Tesla inventory, has plummeted amongst Twitterattis, and even MrBeast appears to have voted sure on the ballot.

On the time, the YouTuber replied to the ballot with an image of a brand new coverage banning social media plugs that may prohibit customers from selling different web sites, equivalent to their Instagram or YouTube on Twitter. MrBeast tweeted:

“For those who’re going to maintain doing stuff like this, sure.”

Regardless of Musk rescinding components of the coverage, he misplaced the ballot by a transparent margin and some days later introduced that he would step down from his place after discovering a alternative.

I'll resign as CEO as quickly as I discover somebody silly sufficient to take the job! After that, I'll simply run the software program & servers groups.

With MrBeast throwing his hat within the ring, many content material creators on YouTube and different platforms, equivalent to TimTheTatman and Quackity, took the chance to recommend video concepts. The previous advised that Jimmy ought to get the job and do a giveaway for content material.

TimTheTatman’s video concept (Picture by way of Twitter)

Quackity went a distinct route, suggesting a problem video the place the final individual to purchase Twitter Blue could be suspended:

@MrBeast Final To Purchase Twitter Blue, Will get Suspended!

PCMR wished a verification examine mark that’s RGB:

@MrBeast Please make an RGB verified examine when you're.

YouTubers and Twitch streamers equivalent to Common Jonas and Vikkstar123 vouched for MrBeast, testifying to his capabilities of with the ability to run the corporate:

Listed below are another reactions:

@MrBeast I'd vote for Mr. Beast. @elonmusk when will you give us our CEO choices for voting?

@MrBeast Subsequent video gonna be "Final individual to take their hand off this Tesla turns into the Twitter CEO"

Whereas evidently Elon Musk shall be stepping down from the CEO place, there are but to be any updates on his successor.

