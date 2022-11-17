Elon Musk, Twitter Blue $8, Encrypted Messages, DMs, WhatsApp, Signal

Is Elon Musk bringing secret conversations to Twitter? NurPhoto through Getty Pictures

Since Elon Musk accomplished his acquisition of Twitter, issues have been chaotic to say the least. Certainly, with customers leaving for different social media networks equivalent to Mastodon. and the suspension of the much-criticized $8 Twitter Blue subscription system, it isn’t even clear if Twitter can survive at this level. If it does, in response to one sharp-eyed analyst of all issues Twitter app-related, it might lastly convey end-to-end encryption to the direct messaging celebration. One thing Musk has not denied, as a substitute selecting to answer to Jane Manchun Wong’s tweet with a winking smiley emoji.

Are ‘secret conversations’ coming to Twitter Blue?

Extremely-respected Twitter app watcher and cell safety researcher, Jane Manchun Wong, has tweeted that there are indicators Twitter is bringing again a beforehand deserted characteristic: end-to-end encrypted direct messaging.

Wong reported how there are indicators of such encryption, with ‘conversation_key’ strings, being labored on within the Twitter Android app. That is fascinating in so far as Twitter beforehand checked out prototyping such an end-end-encryption system for direct messaging in 2018, and referred to as it Secret Conversations. In a follow-up tweet, Wong also posted an image of an ‘early prototype’ of a Twitter encryption keys display.

When somebody requested if there was any plan to interchange the likes of WhatsApp, merging Twitter with safe telecommunications, Musk tweeted: “X would be the all the things app.”

Do WhatsApp and Sign have something to worry from a Musk ‘all the things’ app?

Though it’s extremely early days but, one would assume that such secret conversations can be a characteristic solely obtainable to these $8 Twitter Blue subscribers. In that case, then it is arduous to envisage how Musk would be capable of get any stage of ‘essential mass’ to compete with the established end-to-end encrypted messaging gamers equivalent to WhatsApp primarily, but additionally the likes of Sign. That mentioned, it might definitely be a well-received characteristic and will probably stop extra individuals from migrating to Mastodon. The Mastodon federated social networking system does have direct messaging but it surely’s removed from personal. In addition to being open to the occasion (server) admin, any individual whose Mastodon username is talked about in a message can then learn it. After all, anybody who has an expectation of privateness and safety with regards to messaging ought to already be trying on the aforementioned providers. An all-in-one or all the things app is not at all times the most suitable choice.

I’ve approached the Twitter communications group for remark and can replace this story if any is forthcoming.