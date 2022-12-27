Elon Musk tweeted another photo of his bedside table, saying the US Constitution is the ‘most treasured’ item on it

Elon Musk tweeted a brand new image of his bedside desk, this time highlighting books associated to the US structure.Getty Photographs

Elon Musk stated the US Structure was the “most treasured merchandise” on his bedside desk.

The CEO tweeted an image of a brand new perspective of his desk after an earlier picture went viral in November.

The final picture of his desk confirmed two weapons, 4 weight loss plan cokes and a portray of George Washington.

Elon Musk appeared to tweet a brand new image of his curious bedside desk Monday, this time exhibiting off an version of the US Structure and different books associated to America’s founding.

Musk tweeted the picture in response to an account that tweets reported quotes from the billionaire. That account tweeted: “The Structure is bigger than any President. Finish of story.”

Musk replied with a picture of three leather-bound books sitting on his bedside table: “The Declaration of Independence”; “The Structure of the USA of America”; and “Washington’s Guidelines of Civility by George Washington.” They’re beneath what seems to be a purple festive card.

Musk stated the books had been the “most treasured merchandise on my bedside desk.”

The background additionally incorporates a set of coasters and the nook of a portray of George Washington crossing the Delaware River, which Musk beforehand tweeted in November.

The primary November tweet of his bedside desk drew scrutiny for its weird assortment of things. Along with the ashtray and portray, he appeared to maintain two duplicate weapons and 4 caffeine-free Weight loss program Cokes subsequent to him whereas he slept.

The books Musk highlighted on Monday additionally featured in his unique submit however couldn’t be recognized.

The November tweet impressed public figures and influencers, like Logan Paul, to submit their very own parody footage of their bedside desk. Paul’s additionally featured a gun, along with a Polaroid digicam, vitality drinks and a Pikachu Pokémon card.

Musk’s newest image highlighting the US Structure could possibly be one other reference to his self-professed devotion to the First Modification proper to freedom of speech, a stance that has appeared flimsy in latest weeks as he deactivated the accounts of journalists he accused of “doxxing” him.

