Elon Musk told Mark Ruffalo not everything AOC says is accurate after the actor begged him to get off Twitter following criticism from the lawmaker

Elon Musk; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-CortezSusan Walsh/Related Press; Andrew Harnik, Pool/Related Press

Elon Musk and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez feuded this week following his takeover of Twitter.

After actor Mark Ruffalo obtained concerned, Musk instructed him to not imagine the whole lot the lawmaker says.

Ocasio-Cortez had accused Musk of messing together with her account for saying one thing he did not like.

Tesla billionaire Elon Musk on Saturday tweeted at actor Mark Ruffalo to not imagine the whole lot Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says, capping off every week of battle between the congresswoman and Twitter’s new proprietor.

Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, criticized Musk on Wednesday after he stated he deliberate to start out charging Twitter customers $8 a month to be verified and for different particular options.

“Lmao at a billionaire earnestly attempting to promote folks on the concept that ‘free speech’ is definitely a $8/mo subscription plan,” she tweeted, prompting a quick reply from Musk: “Your suggestions is appreciated, now pay $8.”

The feud continued as Musk shared a screenshot of Ocasio-Cortez’s marketing campaign merch with a $58 price ticket for a sweatshirt circled. She responded by saying her staff are unionized, calling Musk a “union buster with an ego drawback.”

Ocasio-Cortez later stated she was “conveniently” having issues together with her Twitter account following the exchanges with Musk. In a tweet, she accused Musk of blocking her account for saying one thing he did not like and questioning his acknowledged dedication to free speech.

Mark Ruffalo obtained concerned on Friday, retweeting Ocasio-Cortez and begging Musk to go away Twitter: “Elon. Please—for the love of decency—get off Twitter, hand the keys over to somebody who does this as an precise job, and get on with operating Tesla and SpaceX. You’re destroying your credibility. It is simply not a superb look.”

Musk responded on Thursday, turning once more to Ocasio-Cortez: “Scorching take: not the whole lot AOC says is correct.”

Ruffalo, who can be an activist and has advocated for a lot of liberal causes over time, tweeted again: “Perhaps so.”

“That is why having sturdy filters for dis/misinformation & credible verified customers has been a preferred function for folks & advertisers alike. We want these safeguards to verify it is correct info, or the app loses credibility, as do you. And other people go away,” he stated.

Story continues

Musk and Ocasio-Cortez have continuously clashed up to now, together with over unionization and free speech. However different public figures have additionally expressed considerations over potential adjustments to content material moderation and spoken out towards plans to cost $8 per 30 days for the up to date Twitter Blue subscription, which was already rolling out as of Saturday.

Earlier within the week, Musk exchanged tweets with creator Steven King, who bashed an preliminary suggestion for the subscription price to be $20 a month. Different celebrities, together with producer Shonda Rhimes and singer Sara Bareilles, introduced they had been leaving the app shortly after Musk’s takeover final week.

A consultant for Ocasio-Cortez didn’t instantly reply to Insider’s request for remark.

Learn the unique article on Enterprise Insider