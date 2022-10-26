Elon Musk Shares Video Inside Twitter HQ As Deal Close Appears Imminent

Topline

Elon Musk all however confirmed on Wednesday that his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter will certainly undergo, sharing the information with a joke video on the social media platform.

Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters acquired a shock visitor Wednesday. Anadolu Company

Key Information

Musk first modified his Twitter bio to “Chief Twit,” an obvious nod to reviews he’ll observe via along with his acquisition by Friday’s court-mandated deadline for the events to achieve an settlement or face off in a trial. An hour later, Musk tweeted a video of him at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters carrying a sink, captioning the video, “Getting into Twitter HQ – let that sink in!” The world’s richest man will tackle Twitter staff straight Friday, in response to a memo despatched to employees seen by Bloomberg.

Massive Quantity

26%. That’s how a lot Twitter shares are up since Musk informed Twitter earlier this month he’d observe via with the $54.20 per share buy phrases. Twitter’s inventory rose 1.1% to $53.41 Wednesday.

This can be a breaking information story and will likely be up to date…

Additional Studying

Elon Musk Reportedly Tells Bankers He’ll Purchase Twitter By Friday Deadline (Forbes)