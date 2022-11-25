Elon Musk Says Twitter Is Launching A New Color-Coded Verification Scheme Next Week — Here’s What We Know So Far

Topline

Twitter proprietor Elon Musk on Friday introduced a brand new color-coded scheme for verifying accounts—a guide course of that might pressure the corporate’s shrunken workforce—that comes scorching on the heels of an aborted try at overhauling verification that flooded the platform with a chaotic stream of imposter accounts.

Elon Musk mentioned Twitter will overhaul its verification system. NurPhoto through Getty Photos

Key Information

Twitter’s new color-coded verification system would tentatively launch on Friday, December 2, Musk tweeted. Musk mentioned Twitter will now manually authenticate accounts with the intention to keep away from the deluge of imposters that emerged when the agency opened up its verification badges to paying customers of the Twitter Blue subscription service. The ever present blue examine mark at present used for all verified accounts can be changed with a system of blue, gold and grey ticks, Musk mentioned. Gold ticks can be given to verified firm accounts and grey ticks can be handed to “authorities” accounts. Blue checks will now be given to “all” verified people, celeb or not, Musk mentioned, explaining that the boundary of what constitutes notable is “in any other case too subjective.” A “secondary tiny brand” could possibly be added to a person’s account to indicate they belong to a corporation, Musk added, promising a “longer rationalization” on the system subsequent week.

What We Don’t Know

It’s not clear whether or not or not customers must pay with the intention to get verified. Musk’s aborted try to revamp the verification system earlier this month opened up “verified” standing to anybody prepared to pay for Twitter’s premium service, Twitter Blue. The service handed over a blue checkmark to anybody paying the $7.99 a month price and didn’t verify the id of account holders, unleashing a torrent of “verified” accounts impersonating others. Drugmaker Eli Lilly, former President Donald Trump, Pope Francis, NBA star LeBron James, video games big Nintendo and Musk’s personal Tesla have been among the many slew of excessive profile figures and firms (usually convincingly) parodied.

Essential Quote

Musk described the implementation of guide verification as a “painful, however vital” step to deal with impersonation. Given the mass firing and exodus of staffers since Musk took the reins in October, this course of is probably going so as to add appreciable pressure to Twitter’s already pressured workforce.

What To Watch For

Replying to questions on Twitter asking whether or not the examine marks will really assist customers differentiate between related accounts, Musk acknowledged the chance the scheme won’t go to plan and vowed to behave accordingly. Deliberate impersonation or deception will lead to account suspension, he mentioned, including that customers might use organizational affiliation, biography and follower counts to assist distinguish between accounts with the identical title. Musk said Twitter might present follower counts below folks’s names on tweets and permit filtering primarily based on follower quantity “if it really turns into an issue.”

Forbes Valuation

$191.6 billion. That’s the estimated web value of Elon Musk, in response to Forbes’ real-time tracker. The determine makes Musk the richest particular person on Earth. He purchased Twitter for $44 billion in October and is greatest identified for main and cofounding electrical carmaker Tesla, rocket agency SpaceX and tunneling enterprise Boring Firm.

Additional Studying

‘#R.I.P Twitter’ Traits As Musk’s Ultimatum To Employees Reportedly Triggers Exodus And Workplaces Shut—Right here’s What You Want To Know (Forbes)

Elon Musk Says He’s Granting ‘Amnesty’ For Practically All Banned Twitter Accounts (Forbes)

The one fixed at Elon Musk’s Twitter is chaos (The Verge)