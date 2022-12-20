Elon Musk says the US has been ‘harmed’ by having Elizabeth Warren as a senator after she wrote a scathing letter to Tesla’s board

Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Elon Musk.Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Name, Inc through Getty Pictures, Theo Wargo/Getty Pictures for TIME

Musk stated on Twitter that the US had been “harmed” by having Warren as a senator.

Elon Musk has lashed out at Sen. Elizabeth Warren after she wrote a letter to Tesla’s board expressing issues about Musk’s new function at Twitter.

Responding to a Twitter consumer who posted concerning the senator’s letter, Musk said: “America has undoubtedly been harmed by having her as a senator lol.”

On Sunday, Warren wrote to Tesla’s board saying Musk’s Twitter takeover had “raised questions on doable violations of securities or different legal guidelines.”

In her letter, she stated these doable violations included “whether or not Mr. Musk is funneling Tesla sources into Twitter, a doubtlessly ‘improper diversion of sources that may impression Tesla’s gross sales and earnings’ and will end in ‘delays in applications at Tesla.'”

Tesla has confronted a knock-on impact from Musk’s preoccupation with Twitter.

The EV firm’s inventory has plummeted over 50% this yr, though shares of the corporate did bounce again barely after Musk floated the opportunity of stepping down as CEO of Twitter in a ballot.

Regardless of ballot customers voting in favor of Musk’s resignation and the billionaire beforehand promising he’d abide by the outcomes, he has not stepped down.

As a substitute, he responded to a Twitter consumer who stated solely Blue subscribers ought to be capable to vote in coverage associated polls. Musk stated: “Good level. Twitter will make that change.”

Warren has been a longtime critic of the Tesla boss and the 2 have feuded for a while. The billionaire as soon as labeled her “Senator Karen” after she known as him out for reportedly not paying federal revenue tax in 2018.

In April, Warren took problem with Musk’s authentic deal to purchase Twitter. She labeled the deal “harmful for our democracy” in a tweet.

Representatives for Warren and Musk didn’t instantly reply to requests for remark made exterior regular working hours.

