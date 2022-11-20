Elon Musk says ‘Hey stop defaming me’ after coming under fire for letting Donald Trump back on Twitter

Elon Musk stated he would reinstate Donald Trump’s Twitter account after polling customers.Andrew Kelly, Gaelen Morse/Reuters

Elon Musk stated on Saturday night time he would restore Donald Trump’s Twitter account.

He is coming below hearth for his choice after 51.8% voted for Trump’s return in a Twitter ballot.

The ex-president stated on Saturday he would not be going “anyplace” in a publish on his social media app.

Elon Musk is coming below hearth for his choice to raise the ban on Donald Trump’s Twitter account, telling one tweeter: “Hey cease defaming me!”

His remark to Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, got here after he criticized Musk’s choice in a sequence of tweets. “For @elonmusk to permit Donald Trump again on Twitter, ostensibly after a quick ballot, exhibits he isn’t remotely critical about safeguarding the platform from hate, harassment and misinformation.”

Greenblatt additionally stated: “When @ADL and different #StopHateforProfit leaders met with Elon Musk on 11/1, he dedicated to not replatform anybody, no matter stature, till he put in a clear, clear course of that took into consideration the views of civil society.”

He added that Musk’s choices “over the past month have been erratic and alarming, however this choice is harmful and a menace to American democracy. We have to ask — is it time for Twitter to go?”

One other consumer quote-tweeted an October 28 publish where Musk announced he can be forming a “content material moderation council” earlier than any choices surrounding content material moderation or account reinstatement are made. An MSNBC executive producer tweeted: “A lot for that complete ‘content material moderation council’.”

Musk additionally introduced on Friday that some suspended accounts belonging to Kathy Griffin and The Babylon Bee can be reinstated. On the time, he said a decision relating to Trump’s account had not been made but.

However whereas some customers have voiced their discontent over Trump’s reinstatement, one individual stated that the forty fifth US president ought to have “all of his earlier followers intact.” Musk responded that engineers had been already engaged on it.

Story continues

Though he stated on his social media app Fact Social on Saturday that he would not be “going anyplace,” Trump is but to make a press release a couple of return to Twitter since his account was reinstated.

The previous president was banned from Twitter following the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots.

Musk stated in Might it was “not appropriate to ban Donald Trump.” He advised a Monetary Instances convention: “I believe that was a mistake. It alienated the nation and didn’t lead to Donald Trump not having a voice. I believe it was a morally dangerous choice and silly within the excessive.”

Twitter and a consultant for Donald Trump did not instantly reply to a request for remark by Insider.

Learn the unique article on Enterprise Insider