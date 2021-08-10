Elon Musk reportedly lives in this tiny $ 50,000 house

Imagine if you were one of the richest people on the planet. What would you do with your wealth? Surely you are buying a magnificent villa with several rooms, a huge swimming pool and a huge garden? Maybe … but it appears that this is not the case with Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla. In fact, according to information from the businessinsider site, the American businessman has bought a tiny house!

One of the richest men would live in a micro house

For some time now, tiny houses, i.e. tiny prefabricated houses, have been enjoying great popularity. So much so that Elon Musk would have noticed this living concept. At least that’s what the American side reveals.

In fact, the one of the greatest fortunes in the world would have ordered and lived in a tiny house of 35 square feet and worth just under $ 50,000. It’s Las Vegas-based Boxabl company that sells this tiny, yet well-appointed house called the Casita.

In November 2020, the boss of the Boxabl company announced that he had installed a casita in Boca Chica, the company’s private production, test and launch base in Musk, Texas, for a top-secret customer. If no one confirms the customer’s identity, there is little doubt that it is someone other than the head of SpaceX. Especially since last June, Elon Musk had announced on Twitter that he was renting this little house for $ 50,000 in Boca Chica …

My primary residence is literally a ~ $ 50,000 home in Boca Chica / Starbase that I rent from SpaceX. But it’s kind of great.

The only place I own is the Bay Area Event House. If I sold it the house would be less used unless it was bought by a large family, which could happen one day.

June 9, 2021

A living concept that appeals to many customers

In 2017, the Boxabl company decided to develop this tiny house. On the 35 square meters there is a bedroom, a bathroom, a living room and a kitchen. Unlike other manufacturers who are facing shipping issues, Boxabl is researching logistics to make it easier for the casita to be delivered.

The Las Vegas company succeeds in “folding” the small house from 6 meters to 2.5 meters so that it can be transported on a truck. The only negative point: the price of transport, which can vary between $ 2 and $ 10 per kilometer.

All interior fittings are carried out in the factory. After transport and arrival at the customer, it takes a few hours before it is unfolded, fastened to the foundations and connected to the nets. Then you just have to settle in and live there.

Not only does this casita appeal to Elon Musk, it also appeals to 47,000 customers waiting for their delivery. But you still have to be patient, because by 2022 the company wants to produce 3600 casita per year and colonize the planet Mars …