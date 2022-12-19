Elon Musk Just Started A Poll Asking Whether He Should Step Down As Head Of Twitter

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Elon Musk attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An … [+] Anthology of Style” at The Metropolitan Museum of Artwork on Might 02, 2022 in New York Metropolis. (Photograph by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Photographs for The Met Museum/Vogue) Getty Photographs for The Met Museum/Vogue

Elon Musk simply did the unthinkable.

He left his future at Twitter within the arms of his followers (and the remainder of us).

A brand new Twitter ballot asks whether or not he ought to step down as the top of Twitter. As of this publish, the votes are operating in his favor, 57% saying no he ought to keep and 43% saying he ought to step down. In just some minutes, the votes are already approaching 700,000. Right here’s the ballot:

Handing over the choice to the lots is a daring transfer.

Musk mentioned within the ballot that he’ll abide by the choice of the voters. For many of us following his antics at Twitter over the previous few weeks, this is likely one of the strangest and wildest strikes he has ever made, since he’s suggesting he would truly step except for operating the corporate if all of us vote for him to try this.

It’s additionally an indication of an enormous ego.

No matter how this seems, asking folks to maintain him “in workplace” and saying he’ll conform to no matter occurs means he have to be extraordinarily assured.

We additionally don’t know if he can tweak the end result and even change the voting, since we don’t have entry to any of the mechanics and this isn’t an official election.

I additionally surprise how that is doable given the truth that Twitter and Elon Musk will need to have some accountability to buyers and people who work on the social media agency.

Musk is aware of his followers will come to his rescue. Possibly. In the previous few minutes scripting this column, the vote has swung wildly in opposition to him and is now at roughly 50-50. A couple of minutes later, and the voting is now at 52% in favor of him stepping down. There at the moment are one million votes!

What this implies is that the pro-Elon Musk crowd observed his tweet straight away, and now the ballot is making its means out to the lots (which means, outdoors of his 122 million followers). It’s simple to neglect that Musk has virtually half the variety of followers which are even utilizing Twitter.

I’ve by no means seen something like this earlier than.

Musk appears to provide you with concepts within the spur of the second, possible from a luxurious suite in Qatar the place he watched the World Cup. Possibly he requested folks touring with him if he ought to conduct the ballot they usually all informed him it was a sensible transfer. Possibly he’s by himself.

Both means, it’s ridiculous to run a ballot about his personal place.

Right here’s what we do know:

Musk would have a tough time letting Twitter fall into the arms of anybody else, contemplating he nonetheless owns the corporate. It could be like Henry Ford agreeing to let another person run the automaker within the early days. Or Steve Jobs in his prime at Apple. Or President Trump permitting another person to guide whereas he was President of the US. In different phrases, unlikely.

Even when Musk did step down, he would possible nonetheless run the present from behind the scenes.

Or was he hacked?

That’s uncertain.

I’ll publish an replace within the morning after the ballot ends in about 11 hours from now. Proper now, the “sure he ought to step down” votes are operating about 54% with 1,300,000 votes.

Fascinating stuff.