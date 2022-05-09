Elon Musk If I Die Tweet Has Set Twitter on Fire – Here’s the mystery resolved!!

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, started a storm on Twitter early Monday morning when he talked about the chances of him dying in mysterious ways.

“If I die in a mysterious way, it’s been nice to know you,” Musk wrote on Twitter. About a week after he said he was going to buy Twitter, the trouble started. After the Tesla CEO’s post about his death, his mother, Maye Musk, went on Twitter and said that his tweet was “not funny.” Musk said he was sorry and said: “Oops! I’ll do everything I can to stay alive.”

Elon Musk If I die tweet came right after Musk said that former Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin had told the Russian media lies about him.

Rogozin said that Musk was supporting fascism in Ukraine while the war was going on, according to the post that Musk shared. The post said that Musk’s company, Starlink, connected the Azov battalion and Ukrainian marines to the internet through the Pentagon.

“From what we know, the Pentagon was in charge of delivering the Starlink equipment. So, Elon Musk is helping to give military communication equipment to fascist forces in Ukraine, as the post said.

After a minister asked for help soon after the invasion in February, Musk turned on Starlink internet services in Ukraine. Musk had also challenged Russian President Putin to a fight between the two of them to decide who would win the war.

Russia has always said that the Azov battalion is made up of neo-nazis who agree with Hitler’s Nazi ideas. Before he invaded Ukraine, which he called a “special military operation,” Russian President Vladamir Putin said that “denazification” and “demilitarisation” were two of his main goals.

We don’t know whether Elon Musk if I Die tweet is indicating threats or not, but it has surely set Twitter on fire and shaken even the biggest democrats around the world.

