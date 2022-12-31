Elon Musk Fires Twitter Janitors, Reportedly Forcing Staff To Bring Own Toilet Paper

Twitter CEO Elon Musk is reducing prices at his struggling new firm proper to the bone, even firing janitors, which is reportedly forcing some staffers to herald their very own bathroom paper.

Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters — and the corporate’s Seattle workplace — are getting smelly and gross after Musk boasted that he’s “reducing prices like loopy.”

Employees now jammed onto two flooring at Twitter headquarters after 4 different flooring have been shut down and moldy takeout meals aren’t serving to.

“The odor of leftover takeout meals and physique odor has lingered on the flooring … bogs have grown soiled” and with janitors gone some “staff have resorted to bringing their very own rolls of bathroom paper from house,” The New York Instances reported Thursday, citing accounts from staff.

Musk out of the blue canceled janitorial companies early this month on the headquarters, NBC Information reported. Janitors stated they have been locked out with no warning simply weeks earlier than the vacations after that they had sought higher wages, and the corporate terminated a cleansing contract.

One janitor, who advised the BBC that he had labored at Twitter for 10 years, stated he was advised by Musk’s group that finally his job wouldn’t even exist as a result of robots would substitute human cleaners.

However the robots haven’t proven up but.

Whereas the janitorial cuts could also be most dramatically impacting remaining staff simply now, Musk has additionally shut down servers working a essential knowledge heart in Sacramento, in keeping with the Instances. Twitter has additionally reportedly merely stopped paying tens of millions of {dollars} in lease and for numerous companies.

Musk was apparently compelled to take drastic motion to avoid wasting the struggling operation. He described the corporate in a Dec. 20 Twitter Areas speak as “mainly … a aircraft that’s headed towards the bottom at excessive velocity with the engines on hearth and the controls don’t work.”

