Elon Musk fired Twitter’s head of sales after begging her to stay at the company, report says

Robin Wheeler, Twitter’s head of advert gross sales, is not working for the corporate, Platformer reported.

Wheeler was fired every week after reviews mentioned Elon Musk satisfied her to not resign.

The transfer comes as Twitter offers with mass resignations.

A few week after Elon Musk persuaded Twitter’s head of advert gross sales, Robin Wheeler, to not resign, he modified his thoughts and fired her, in accordance with reporting by Platformer.

Sources instructed Casey Newton, who runs the Platformer publication, that Wheeler had been fired Friday. One supply additionally instructed Insider Wheeler had been fired however declined to present extra particulars.

Wheeler had handed in her resignation final Thursday together with a number of different senior leaders, however was persuaded to remain by the brand new proprietor, Bloomberg reported. Shortly after Newton broke the information of her firing on Friday, Wheeler posted to social media with what seemed to be a affirmation of her departure.

“To the workforce and my shoppers….you have been at all times my first and solely precedence,” Wheeler tweeted, including a salute emoji that has come to be an emblem of departing the corporate.

Wheeler didn’t instantly reply to Insider’s request for remark.

Since Elon Musk acquired the social media platform for $44 billion on the finish of October, the corporate has made sweeping cuts to its workforce of seven,500 staff. Making good on his promise to traders to chop staffing, Musk shortly initiated layoffs following the completion of the deal. Within the weeks since, greater than 3,700 jobs have been minimize.

On Thursday, roughly 1,200 extra staff resigned, The New York Occasions reported. The payroll division and different monetary staff departed en masse after Musk requested staff to decide to an “extraordinarily hardcore” Twitter 2.0 with “lengthy hours at excessive depth” or give up.

For the reason that takeover staff have additionally described chaotic working situations, together with laid off staff being requested to return to the workplace, 84-hour weeks, and a few staff sleeping on the workplace ground. One worker was fired after a public disagreement with Musk on Twitter and contractors have been unceremoniously knowledgeable their work with the corporate had ended with lower than 24 hours discover.

“It may not look like a giant deal, however I do not suppose it is acceptable to deal with staff like this,” one employee instructed Insider’s Jyoti Mann.

Musk and representatives for Twitter didn’t instantly reply to Insider’s requests for remark.

