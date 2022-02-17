Elon Musk could run afoul of NASA over this project

As Elon Musk’s promises and projects multiply, NASA is raising serious concerns about one of the billionaire’s most ambitious programs.

Orbital Monopoly

Through his myriad companies, each specializing in a particular area of ​​technology, billionaire Elon Musk is straining the world of technology and wants to be more than just a player in the world of tomorrow.

Brain chips, global cellular coverage, electric cars, road networks, space travel, Musk is everywhere, to the point where he’s playing on the toes of companies like NASA, or worse, troubling them. In a recent letter, the US space agency expressed concern over SpaceX’s application for permission to launch 30,000 second-generation Starlink satellites into low orbit. In their opinion, such a number of devices could significantly increase the risk of collision in space. A week ago, a geomagnetic storm severely impacted a current orbit of its Starlink satellites.

We know that 2,091 of the 12,000 units authorized by the American authorities are currently orbiting the earth. A monopoly that is not free of risks and therefore worries NASA, to the point where the tone is rising between the state space agency and the philanthropist’s private enterprise.

war of stars

But this Star Wars has taken a different turn, because after Starlink, it’s now its parent company, SpaceX, that’s in the way. In question: the performance of the lunar program, then Martian, of the Starship spacecraft versus NASA’s, dubbed the Space Launch System (SLS), intended to deliver a crew aboard the Orion spacecraft to the Moon. This program is responsible for preparing the US Space Agency’s first manned mission to the moon and then to the planet Mars.

In fact, Elon Musk’s project worries NASA because, firstly, it’s less expensive (according to the billionaire’s promises), but it’s also faster to use. This would allow round trips to be multiplied and economies of scale to be achieved while Artemis schedules flights at least two years apart. A significant delay.

As soon as the reliability of the system is proven with numerous flights, which can take only a few months, all existing launchers will become obsolete. If SLS (for NASA’s Space Launch System launcher) only flies every two years, it simply won’t be a major player in the future of space. ‘ aerospace engineer Rand Simberg decides to Medien Politico.

Credible Elon?

Making NASA tremble is no easy task and even looks like a real feat. However, nothing has been perfectly demonstrated by Elon Musk’s company, these are promises, recordings of communication and an intervening fight. Especially since Elon Musk has messed things up in the past. Let’s remember the fiasco of the Vegas Loop, his hyper-connected underground road network that allows his Tesla cars to smoothly circulate around major Las Vegas attractions.

Keep in mind that the Starship spacecraft should make its first orbital flight by the end of 2022 before heading to the moon and eventually Mars.