Elon Musk compares his company to World War II and draws the ire of Internet users

Elon Musk compares his company to World War II and draws the ire of Internet users

Elon Musk, head of the Tesla Company, fired live ammunition. Recently everyone behind SpaceX has been talking about the logistical issues of their business and their words are harsh.

Logistic problems

Punchline. How far will Elon Musk stop? If the South African billionaire sold more than 500,000 cars with his company Tesla in 2020, 2021 doesn’t seem to be taking the same turn. Controversial: logistics.

However, Musk claimed to be able to speed up the production rate with 750,000 electric cars, but logic seems to have caught up with him. Tesla had to deal with far-reaching logistical challenges. Elon Musk said the company would have to go through “hell” to reach this level of production.

Worst. Last Monday, the CEO said addressing these supply bottlenecks was “a logistical problem that made World War II seem insignificant.” The bomb. He adds, “I’m not kidding. The scale is insane […] We’re talking millions of cars, a massive global supply chain, 50 countries, and dozen of regulatory systems. “

According to Elon Musk, World War II is “insignificant” alongside Tesla’s logistics problems. Pic.twitter.com/ZdJz0UHpTW

April 29, 2021

Elon Musk justifies his position with the fact that carpets and USB cables are not available for the production of the various Tesla. According to him, this production spoiled, even downgraded to a standstill.

For a few days no one could buy a USB cable in San Francisco Bay because we literally bought them all to put in cars, “before continuing,” There are hundreds of stories like this. “

Words that shocked internet users deeply and reacted quickly. (Also note that the billionaire made enemies on the north side of France too …) Small selection!

Did he seriously compare World War II (biggest armed conflict, millions of dead, mass extermination, Nazi Germany) as insignificant compared to his little person? Https: //t.co / 2gM3IcduVh

April 28, 2021

@elonmuska must still have smoked too much on the carpet that he doesn’t have in his offices. To be honest, what a shitty comparison. Stop talking about Elon and improve the finish of your cars ud83e udd11 ud83e udd2e https://t.co/PPN63cKByP

April 28, 2021

EM compared its automobile production to production during World War II. It really is a shame.

Elon Musk’s big slip on the conference call https://t.co/ts7U4QYxgF

May 1, 2021

Carbon credits are part of the business model, but you need to find another quickly as the historical manufacturers arrive with more experience in logistics. Musk describes it as worse than World War II. (Taste questionable by the way) https://t.co/eA2M9NNLB7

April 30, 2021

According to #ElonMusk, the Second World War is “insignificant” alongside # Tesla’s # logistics problems! https://t.co/jXXkCDyTY6

May 1, 2021