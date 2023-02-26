Elon Musk Calls Media ‘Racist’ In Response To Newspapers Dropping Dilbert

Elon Musk Twitter account seen on Cell with Elon Musk within the background on display, seen on this … [+] photograph illustration. On 19 February 2023 in Brussels, Belgium. (Picture illustration by Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto by way of Getty Photos) NurPhoto by way of Getty Photos

Twitter CEO Elon Musk referred to as the media “racist” in a number of tweets on Sunday in an odd response to the information that the nation’s largest newspapers have been dropping the Dilbert sketch. Dilbert creator Scott Adams noticed his strip pulled from the Washington Submit and Los Angeles Occasions, amongst a number of different newspapers, after he promoted racial segregation in a YouTube video.

Within the weird video that began all the pieces, Adams cited a Rasmussen ballot that requested folks how they felt in regards to the time period “It’s okay to be white,” a phrase that was began as a racist trolling marketing campaign. As a result of a share of Black respondents mentioned they didn’t just like the phrase, Adams argued the one answer was for racial segregation.

“Primarily based on the present method issues are going, the very best recommendation I might give to white folks is to get the hell away from Black folks,” Adams mentioned within the video that may immediate the backlash.

Musk, who typically interacts with Adams on Twitter, took the information that Dilbert was being canceled as a chance to argue that American media is racist towards “whites and Asians,” an argument for which he supplied no proof.

“For a *very* very long time, US media was racist towards non-white folks, now they’re racist towards whites & Asians. Identical factor occurred with elite faculties & excessive colleges in America. Possibly they’ll attempt not being racist,” Musk tweeted on Sunday.

Certainly one of Musk’s followers responded by saying that whereas what Adams mentioned wasn’t good, there was reality in what he was saying.

“Adams’ feedback weren’t good. However there’s a component of reality to this…it is sophisticated. Primarily we have leaned into id with predictable outcomes, and energy as we speak is sophisticated. We have been on the correct path with colorblindness and must return to it,” the Twitter person wrote to Musk.

“Precisely,” Musk replied.

Adams revealed a brand new YouTube video on Sunday arguing that media retailers have been being unfair as a result of there they didn’t cowl the total context of what he was saying, whereas additionally arguing that he knew what the response can be and did it anyway.

Adams mentioned that sooner or later he’s going to ask all his critics “the demographics of their very own neighborhoods.”

“I requested a couple of folks on Twitter, and no one was dwelling in a Black neighborhood,” Adams mentioned.

“Now, after all they may clarify it by saying ‘properly, it’s as a result of I wished to be close to my household’. To which I say precisely. You wished to be close to your loved ones, have you learnt why? Your loved ones doesn’t hate you,” Adams mentioned.

The complete video exhibits Adams arguing concurrently that he was misinterpreted as a result of folks didn’t hear the right context, whereas additionally saying he knew precisely what he was saying and the way it will be interpreted by the media.

“I don’t make errors. I don’t assume I’ve ever made a mistake… in public. Possibly a couple of occasions after I first began out,” Adams rambled in his video on Sunday

“However ultimately you get good at it, and also you don’t say stuff you don’t imply and also you don’t say issues with out realizing utterly the way it’s going to be taken.”