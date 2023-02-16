Elliot Gindi used popular coworkers’ names to lure people, Genshin Impact VAs and more victims open up

Genshin Affect VA Elliot Gindi has just lately been accused of a number of issues that vary from sexual misconduct to utilizing different voice actors’ aliases to lure victims. He apologized to the neighborhood, however new stories from numerous Twitter customers have are available stating that he’s nonetheless harassing minors with a burner account.

Genshin Affect followers would greatest know the voice actor as the one that voices Tighnari within the English dub. HoYoverse had beforehand responded to the controversy, stating:

"Each our inside groups and exterior companions together with our voice appearing studio have been working collectively on an pressing answer. And we'll preserve you posted on the progress."

The particular answer to this dilemma is but to be introduced by the point this text is being written. It’s described as “pressing,” so Vacationers ought to ultimately discover out what’s going to occur with Tighnari’s English VA position.

Extra victims open up in regards to the Genshin Affect VA Elliot Gindi scandal

The very first thing that some players would possibly want to know is that Tighnari’s VA is at present being accused of utilizing alts to nonetheless harass individuals. The English voice actor of Genshin Affect’s Paimon tweeted the above message, which said that @e45689184 is Elliot Gindi’s burner account.

There have been a number of different examples of accounts being tied to the controversial voice actor. Nonetheless, it’s price noting that it is unimaginable to listing all of them since a few of them could possibly be copycats.

The 2 tweets beneath present totally different facets of the latest controversy. The primary one talks in regards to the rise of self-harm posts that could possibly be tied to burner accounts or copycats. By comparability, the second is an instance of a supposed Elliot alt threatening suicide.



Appears there are burner accounts (or extra possible copycats) going round tagging individuals who have been very vocal about this, whether or not a sufferer or not with pics of self hurt

That is censored as per Sportskeeda coverage (Picture through @_bloomdere)

Impersonated one other Genshin Affect VA

Elliot Gindi has additionally been accused of impersonating Alejandro Saab, the English voice actor of Genshin Affect’s Cyno.

On February 13, Saab said that he barely knew Elliot and introduced up how the latter would use his identify to get to extra victims. Such actions had been executed with out Alejandro even figuring out about it till after it had already occurred.

@xsonicjrx @KaggyFilms He was utilizing Alejandro's identify claiming he may get followers an opportunity to play video games or be buddies with them, then he'd say that Alejandro hated them or thought they had been nobodies

There have been a number of dozen reported victims, with one in all them even being a 12-year-old. That is partially the place a great deal of the grooming and pedophiliac accusations received thrown at Elliot Gindi. It’s price noting that the VA denied any grooming in his apology.

Extra victims converse up

@FretCore was once a moderator for Elliot Gindi’s Twitch and Discord. She is the one who posted the viral doc that supplied proof of the voice actor’s questionable conduct. Now, she’s been posting a number of messages from victims who want to converse up in opposition to Elliot.

Such posts typically embrace extra harassment and the scandalous voice actor threatening to hurt himself and probably even commit suicide.

TW// Elliot Gindi, grooming, self-harm, suicide Replace from our bus driver buddy His pronouns are he/him by the way in which, that is my dangerous for not mentioning it #ElliotGindi twitter.com/FretCore/statu… // Tw Elliot Gindi, grooming, self-harm, suicide this is likely one of the tales i used to be speaking about earlier about him going after somebody yesterday #ElliotGindi

Albedo, Yoimiya, and Scaramouche’s voice actors just lately condemned Elliot for his conduct and people who defend him. Most of the Genshin Affect English forged members have already distanced themselves from Tighnari’s VA and have expressed their condolences in the direction of the victims.

As an example, Erika Harlacher-Stone (the VA for Venti) has eliminated him from future streams and actions involving her and different voice actors. Equally, Zach Aguilar refuses to be related to him and provides him any platform.

Each time we be taught one thing new about Elliot my coronary heart breaks yet again. Realizing he damage so a lot of you in such profoundly evil methods rots me to my core. To those that got here ahead, for what it's price, I need you to know I see you, I consider you, and I'm with you.

ANY of you who're defending this absolute monster can take it up with me. These victims, most of whom are precise, literal kids, are extra courageous than you'll ever be. They don't must "let it go". You probably have an issue with them, depart them alone and take it up with me. twitter.com/quietmouche/st… earlier than i am going, i've seen lots of people saying that the victims must let it go and we're searching for clout. i am not going to 'let go' a literal crime. this is not a development, that is devastating. i will cease posting about this when that man is rotting in a cell. STOP DEFENDING HIM.

Hey y'all. Im one of many few on the Genshin forged that's married and has a 5 yr outdated daughter. Shit hits totally different if you consider somebody bodily or mentally abusing your child.

Many followers have demanded that HoYoverse recast Tighnari, but there may be at present no information on when that can occur. On the very least, HoYoverse is planning one thing within the meantime.

It’s price mentioning that Elliot Gindi had no different energetic roles aside from voicing Tighnari in Genshin Affect earlier than this scandal broke out.



