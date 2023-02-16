Elliot Gindi used popular coworkers’ names to lure people, Genshin Impact VAs and more victims open up
Genshin Affect VA Elliot Gindi has just lately been accused of a number of issues that vary from sexual misconduct to utilizing different voice actors’ aliases to lure victims. He apologized to the neighborhood, however new stories from numerous Twitter customers have are available stating that he’s nonetheless harassing minors with a burner account.
Genshin Affect followers would greatest know the voice actor as the one that voices Tighnari within the English dub. HoYoverse had beforehand responded to the controversy, stating:
The particular answer to this dilemma is but to be introduced by the point this text is being written. It’s described as “pressing,” so Vacationers ought to ultimately discover out what’s going to occur with Tighnari’s English VA position.
Extra victims open up in regards to the Genshin Affect VA Elliot Gindi scandal
The very first thing that some players would possibly want to know is that Tighnari’s VA is at present being accused of utilizing alts to nonetheless harass individuals. The English voice actor of Genshin Affect’s Paimon tweeted the above message, which said that @e45689184 is Elliot Gindi’s burner account.
There have been a number of different examples of accounts being tied to the controversial voice actor. Nonetheless, it’s price noting that it is unimaginable to listing all of them since a few of them could possibly be copycats.
The 2 tweets beneath present totally different facets of the latest controversy. The primary one talks in regards to the rise of self-harm posts that could possibly be tied to burner accounts or copycats. By comparability, the second is an instance of a supposed Elliot alt threatening suicide.
Impersonated one other Genshin Affect VA
Elliot Gindi has additionally been accused of impersonating Alejandro Saab, the English voice actor of Genshin Affect’s Cyno.
On February 13, Saab said that he barely knew Elliot and introduced up how the latter would use his identify to get to extra victims. Such actions had been executed with out Alejandro even figuring out about it till after it had already occurred.
There have been a number of dozen reported victims, with one in all them even being a 12-year-old. That is partially the place a great deal of the grooming and pedophiliac accusations received thrown at Elliot Gindi. It’s price noting that the VA denied any grooming in his apology.
Extra victims converse up
@FretCore was once a moderator for Elliot Gindi’s Twitch and Discord. She is the one who posted the viral doc that supplied proof of the voice actor’s questionable conduct. Now, she’s been posting a number of messages from victims who want to converse up in opposition to Elliot.
Such posts typically embrace extra harassment and the scandalous voice actor threatening to hurt himself and probably even commit suicide.
Albedo, Yoimiya, and Scaramouche’s voice actors just lately condemned Elliot for his conduct and people who defend him. Most of the Genshin Affect English forged members have already distanced themselves from Tighnari’s VA and have expressed their condolences in the direction of the victims.
As an example, Erika Harlacher-Stone (the VA for Venti) has eliminated him from future streams and actions involving her and different voice actors. Equally, Zach Aguilar refuses to be related to him and provides him any platform.
Many followers have demanded that HoYoverse recast Tighnari, but there may be at present no information on when that can occur. On the very least, HoYoverse is planning one thing within the meantime.
It’s price mentioning that Elliot Gindi had no different energetic roles aside from voicing Tighnari in Genshin Affect earlier than this scandal broke out.