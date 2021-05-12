Ellen DeGeneres announces that her program will end

Ellen DeGeneres’ famous show ends in 2022. The next season of the daily talk show will be the 19th and last.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ellen announced that she informed her team of the decision this Tuesday, May 11th, and that she will explain all of the outline to Oprah Winfrey in her May 13th program.

“When you’re a creative person, you have to be constantly challenged – and as great and fun as this program is, it just isn’t a challenge anymore,” he said.

His possible exit had been considered and talked about for some time, so since 2018 his wife Portia de Rossi showed that he was in favor of the exit, while others, like DeGeneres’ brother, disagreed. At this point, despite having signed a deal for three more seasons, the comedian warned as soon as it would be the last.

“Though all good things have to end, you still hope that the really good things never end,” said Warner Bros. UnScripted TV President Mike Darnell.

Keep in mind that the program and Ellen DeGeneres herself were embroiled in some controversy in 2020. The allegations against the comedian include the toxic environment it created behind the scenes. This is on top of her own revelations that she had been sexually abused by her stepfather at the age of 15 and that she suffered from depression when she came out with her homosexuality.

