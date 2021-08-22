Elizabeth Olsen supports Scarlett Johansson, worries about the future of cinema

New installment of the summer drama: The Amazing Trial Between Scarlett Johansson and Disney. While the actress has just condemned the misogynistic statements she would have been the victim of, she has the support of one of her former colleagues, Elizabeth Olsen.

Wanda to Natasha’s rescue

While the film Black Widow is still showing in some cinemas, actress Scarlett Johansson has announced that she will file a breach of contract lawsuit against the Disney studio. According to the actress, her former bosses sabotaged the film by releasing it in theaters and on Disney + at the same time, with the aim of lowering Natasha Romanoff’s interpreter’s salary, which is indexed on movie tickets.

Since then, the actress has received a lot of support, notably from several feminist groups that condemned the “misogyny” of the studio’s reaction, as well as from several Hollywood personalities, starting with Emma Stone (who had a similar legal battle with the studio for the film Cruella) or even the legendary filmmaker Denis Villeneuve (Incendies, Prisoners, Premier Contact, Blade Runner 2049, Dune).

It was surprising that Scarlett Johansson had previously received support outside of the Marvel galaxy. While Flame rumors have reported that the great architect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kevin Feige, is angry with Disney, personalities associated with the MCU have expressed great discretion regarding their feelings regarding the Johansson affair. But today it’s Elisabeth Olsen, who plays Wanda Maximoff in an interview for Vanity Fair, who comes out of the silence.

When it comes to actors and their income, everything is in the contract. Either it’s in the contract or it’s not. […] I think it’s tough. As I read this I literally said to myself, “Well done Scarlett!”

The actress, who recently appeared on the WandaVision series and can be found in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, used the interview to share how worried she was about the future of cinemas affected by the Covid-19 Pandemic are badly affected.

When it comes to small films, I worry that they no longer have the opportunity to see in the cinema. That was somewhat the case before Covid. I like going to the movies and I don’t necessarily want to see Oscar contenders or blockbusters. I want to be able to see art house films in the cinema. I’m very worried about that and people should do anything for the theater. I hope the big studios will work together to keep it open at least in LA!

Elizabeth Olsen’s fears are linked to the Scarlett Johansson affair. It is worth remembering that Black Widow was supposed to hit theaters first before Disney opted for a hybrid distribution (theatrical release and on Disney + at the same time). For several months now, many artists have been concerned about the fate of the cinemas, which are at risk from streaming platforms. We remember the great anger of director Christopher Nolan, who left Warner, who produced almost all of his films.