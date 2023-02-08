Elizabeth Chambers says Armie Hammer was ‘the worst’ when they quarantined together in the Cayman Islands at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic

Armie Hammer, left, and Elizabeth Chambers attend the thirteenth Annual Go Gala at NeueHouse Hollywood on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Los Angeles.Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Elizabeth Chambers stated her ex-husband Armie Hammer was “the worst” once they quarantined collectively within the Cayman Islands in 2020.

“He was the worst,” she instructed Elle in a profile revealed Tuesday. Elle reported that Chambers, who didn’t elaborate, believed Hammer’s habits initially of the COVID-19 pandemic was irritating.

Hammer has beforehand spoken about their tough scenario through which they had been caught within the Cayman Islands in the course of the begin of the COVID-19 pandemic. They’d chosen to go there after a ship journey in St. Barts as an alternative of returning residence to Los Angeles, Elle reported.

“It was a really difficult, intense scenario, with huge personalities all locked in a little bit tiny place,” Hammer, whose father and stepmother additionally stay within the Cayman Islands, instructed GQ in September 2020.

He continued: “It was powerful, man. I might by no means handled something like that earlier than in my life, so I did not have the instruments.”

Hammer admitted that he did not “deal with it very effectively” and that he “got here very near dropping my thoughts” due to feeling “trapped” on an island that would not enable mail or flights, upheld strict curfew legal guidelines, and closed down every part.

Chambers and Hammer formally break up when Hammer selected to go away the Cayman Islands throughout their household quarantine, Chambers instructed Elle. On the time, Hammer was going again to California to assist a buddy restore an outdated motel.

“I used to be similar to, ‘I can not do that. Get me out of right here,'” Hammer instructed GQ of his time in quarantine.

Since, Hammer has been accused of emotional and bodily abuse, together with sexual assault, over a slew of launched Instagram direct messages that additionally recommend a cannibalism fetish.

