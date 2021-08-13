Elijah Wood makes fun of the show in the best possible way

Elijah Wood, the famous performer of Frodo Baggins, had the best reaction after the announcement of the change of location for the filming of the series The Lord of the Rings.

After a first season in New Zealand, the filming of the series The Lord of the Rings will be relocated to Great Britain, according to Amazon. In fact, the studio stated that the decision was part of the streaming service’s strategy to expand its presence in the UK.

The Lord of the Rings from Amazon begins in a time of relative peace. The series follows a number of well-known and new characters as they face the dreaded reappearance of evil in Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains to the majestic forests of the elven capital Lindon to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor to the vastness of the map, these kingdoms and characters will leave legacies that will last for a long time. that they are gone.

A humorous hobbit

Elijah Wood played the role of the hobbit Frodo Baggins in the Peter Jackson film adaptation of The Lord of the Rings, based on the fantasy epic of the same name by JRR Tolkien.

The actor reacted hilariously to the news on Twitter. He simply retweeted the message along with an emoji of a man slapping his forehead in anger.

So Wood gently mocks Amazon’s decision to change the location of the series. In fact, New Zealand’s landscapes are a direct part of bringing Middle-earth to life, so it makes sense that the actor isn’t a fan of this change. That he proclaims it loud and clear also relates to the fact that the actor had previously criticized the name of the series and that he was apparently not a fan of all the details he had learned about it. . Filming for Season 2 of the series is set to begin in the UK in January 2022. Of all the actors in Jackson’s original Lord of the Rings trilogy, Elijah Wood is arguably the one most connected to the universe and fandom.

