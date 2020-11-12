World
Elia Colombo is back with 54 new thought-provoking illustrations
In many ways, this daunting 2020 has allowed some to open their eyes to today’s world that has not escaped Elia Colombo aka Gebelia. The Italian artist is indeed back with new conceptual illustrations that are sure to get more than one thought-provoking. His work shows and symbolizes all the shortcomings that make our modern society. Get ready, think! To learn more about the artist, visit his Instagram and website.
Technology No. 1
