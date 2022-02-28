Elex 2 Release Date and Gameplay

Elex 2 is the successor to Elex, a third-person science-fiction role-playing game that attempts to improve its predecessor in almost every manner. We’ve got everything you need to know about Elex 2 right here, from the release date to the latest news, trailers, factions, and gameplay details.

When Will Elex 2 Be Released, And How Can I Play It?

The release date for Elex 2 has to get set for March 1, 2022. It’ll be available in full on PC via Steam, as well as on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One consoles.

You’re good to go with Elex 2 if you have a decent PC or a gaming system from the previous decade or so that isn’t a Nintendo Switch.

Elex 2 Gameplay – What Are The Elex 2 Factions?

Given that the game is an open-world RPG, it is not surprising that the player will engage with groups throughout the game. The following are the various Elex two factions:

Skylands

The Skylands, the game’s main antagonists, descended from the sky and began murdering, imprisoning, and infecting everything in their path. Anyone who survives exposure to the lethal dark variant of Elex is transformed into a Skyand, joining the ranks of the very invaders they sought to resist.

The Albs

The Albs got founded by a group of Clerics who disagreed with the Clerics’ primary tenet that Elex should only be used to power inanimate items. Instead, the Albs continued to ingest Elex indefinitely, growing in strength while losing their feelings and empathy.

The Morkons

After a meteor struck Magalan, the Morkons evolved into an isolated tribe of subterranean scavengers. The Morkons found themselves increasingly desperate, thanks in no small part to the dwindling quantity of food. The Morkons’ leaders, encouraged by the scarcity, enacted a series of stringent regulations that could not get broken at any cost.

