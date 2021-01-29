Elevator Service Market 2021 Emerging Trends and New Developments Analysis to 2025

Global Elevator Service Market – Analysis By Service Type, End-User, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Elevator Service Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020.

This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

The Global Elevator Service Market, valued at USD 34.9 billion in the year 2019, with service business (including maintenance & repair and modernisation) accounting for more than half of the annual revenues of the top four OEMs – Otis, Schindler, Kone and Thyssenkrupp Elevators. Also, owing to mature installed base of elevator in the regions like Europe and North America, the elevator service business market is witnessing steady growth. The initiatives by leading OEMs to provide Internet of Things (IOTs) and Artificial Intelligence solutions in their services contracts will also result in growth of elevator services business in the near future.

Among the Service Type segment in the Elevator Service market (Maintenance & Repair, Modernization), Elevator maintenance plans help avoid costly, large repairs and replacements of elevator parts, which ultimately saves customers money and avoids problematic breakdowns, which cause elevator downtime. The elevator maintenance plans are specifically designed to keep systems running consistently by finding, diagnosing and fixing problems before they cause a shutdown.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Based on End-User segment, Residential segment holds the largest market share in year 2019. Growing ageing population as well as rapid urbanization in the economies resulted in the growth of elevator industry globally which will further boost the demand for maintenance & repair as well as modernization services in the market.

The Europe region has the largest market share in year 2019 while it is estimated that Europe will remain dominant during the forecast period. Also, North America accounts for 8% of the global E&E installed base and around 25,000 units in new installations in a 900k global elevator market. The region is characterized by a higher commercial segment share which bodes well for stable and profitable aftermarket growth. Most of the installed base is hydraulic in nature but the share of machine-room-less (MRL) elevators has been increasing, and currently constitutes about two-thirds of the new installations.

Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Elevator Service market by Value.

The report analyses the Elevator Service Market by Service Type (Maintenance & Repair, Modernization).

The report assesses the Elevator Service market by End-User (Residential, Commercial).

The Global Elevator Service Market has been analysed by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) and by Country (United States, Canada, Germany, France, Spain, United Kingdom, China, Japan, India, South Korea)

Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, Service Type, End-User. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, key developments in the market and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Kone, Otis, Schindler Group, Thyssenkrupp AG, Orona Group, Hitachi Group, EMR Elevator, Hisa Elevator, Fujitec, Mitsubishi Electric.

The report presents the analysis of Elevator Service market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

