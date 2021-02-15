Elevator Control Market Increasing Demand with Leading Player, Comprehensive Analysis, Forecast 2026

The Global Elevator Control Market Report 2021 – 2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Elevator Control Market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The elevator control market is expected to register a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period 2021-2026.

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of the Latest Research on Elevator Control Market 2021 Before the purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593099/elevator-control-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?mode=69

Top Key Players in the Global Elevator Control Market: Thyssenkrupp AG, OTIS Elevator, Kone Corporation, Schindler Group, and Hitachi Ltd.

– March 2020 – KONE Corporation has won an order to provide elevators for Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort, located in Cherokee, North Carolina, the United States. Its solution includes 16 KONE MonoSpace elevators that are planned to be installed in August 2020 and are expected to be completed by 2021. The new conference center and resort will have more than 700 hotel rooms in a 19-story tower, that also includes 83,000 square feet of conference space. The facility includes retail and dining, a pool and fitness center and a 2,000-space parking garage.

– February 2020 – Otis Elevator will be providing 112 Gen2 elevators for the second phase of the Bengaluru Metro project conducted by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. The company will supply the units from its local manufacturing facility in Bengaluru. The metro projects second phase is expected to be completed by 2023. It will cover 27 stations connecting the citys manufacturing and technical hubs of Electronics City and Whitefield.

Key Market Trends

Smart Cities to Drive the Elevator Control Market

Modern or smart cities will fuel the need for smart and efficient technologies to support urban growth with smart buildings. Smart cities have smart transportation services, greener buildings with advanced technologies that use renewable energy sources and provide an eco-friendly and connected world. Elevator technologies are essential to ensure future smart city sustainability. Global green infrastructure standards together with statutory requirements are influential in promoting the application of smart elevators inside the building.

As buildings are responsible for 40% of the energy consumption across the world, 10% of electrical consumption in buildings is associated with elevators’ power consumption. Advanced elevator technologies ensure significant energy savings with a possible 27% reduction in energy consumption with a 30% increase in usable floor space and promises energy self-sufficient buildings. These are usually made up of modern digital security system controls such as touch screens, biometrics, destination dispatching, and access control.

For instance, KONE, Finland based elevator and escalator company, has introduced the world’s first digital elevator series in November 2019, KONE DX Class, that provides a host of new, multisensory experiences inside the elevator by combining physical hardware and digital services. It is also customizable to individual needs and preferences that can bring new levels of ease and convenience. The company has collaborated with Blindsquare, Robotise, Soundtrack Your Brand to bring new levels of sophistication to the people flow experience.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Elevator Control market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Browse Complete Report details with Table of Content:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593099/elevator-control-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?mode=69

Asia-Pacific will Experience Significant Growth in Forecast Period

Multi-National companies are expanding their presence in Asia, emerging markets, to capture the potential growth with minimum cost. They are streamlining operations in a more established market and increasing their headcount in Asian countries. Information technology and the pharmaceutical sector had experienced the maximum growth of MNCs expansion. According to Singapores Economic Development Board (EDB) report, more than 37,000 international companies, including 7,000 MNCs, have their headquarters in Singapore. The expansion has fueled the construction of multi-story buildings for workspace and need of fast and smart elevators to move an authentic employee to the desired floors with the fewest number of stops.

The rapid urbanization of Asia-Pacific region has shaped the skyscrapers market due to increased demand for infrastructure and population density and has fueled the need for towering skyscrapers, both for residential and commercial purposes. High-rise construction is no longer confined to a few financial and business centers and is accepted as a global model for densification. As a result, tall buildings are financed and built in virtually around the world with Asia accounting to more than 63% of the worlds tallest building projects which is boosting the speedy growth of elevator control market in Asia-Pacific region.

This Elevator Control Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2026

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Buy Full Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/02082593099?mode=su?mode=69

Customization of this Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please contact our sales professional (sales@marketinsightsreports.com), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

ABOUT US:

Market Insights Reports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market Insights Reports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

Email: sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com